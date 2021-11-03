City approves mass foreclosure

Tuesday night, Owensboro City commissioners approved taking legal action against properties where either back taxes are owed or the city has used its resources to clean up the property.

Commissioners approved a municipal order to foreclose against 56 properties. City Attorney Mark Pfeifer said the city hasn’t done a mass foreclosure of properties in recent years.

“It has been three years since the last mass foreclosure has been filed,” Pfeifer told commissioners.

“Property owners who do pay their taxes are forced to bear the burden” of people who don’t pay, Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer said after the meeting that he did not know the amount of delinquent taxes and maintenance fees owed. The owners of the properties were notified last month that the city was preparing to take legal action.

The city’s finance department is working with the property owners who have contacted the city about paying their taxes, Pfeifer said. Often, properties with delinquent tax bills are properties with a vacant home, or properties where the home has been demolished, Pfeifer said.

More from this section

In other business Tuesday, commissioners held first reading to annex 43.998 acres in the 5300 block of Old Hartford Road, the site a future housing subdivision planned by Deer Valley Subdivision LLC.

City Manager Nate Pagan said the company is planning 136 homes for the subdivision. The property is farm land.

The annexation was requested by Deer Valley Subdivision LLC, which is owned by the owners of Jagoe Homes.

“This is a consensual annexation,” Pagan said.

Commissioners will hear second reading of the ordinance at the meeting later this month.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse