So what if I’m old?

The opening reception of “Are You Thinking What I”m Thinking” took place at the PVAC on Saturday evening, September 25. The show of 35 curated pieces runs through November 13. Conceived in 2019 when arts writer Bondo Wyszpolski surveyed a group of paintings on display and noted that most of them had fairly standard subject matter rendered in fairly standard style — pets, piers, tidepools and sunsets. With this in mind, he created an art challenge based on fortune cookie statements drawn from a roulette wheel. Musical scores were composed to accompany the art. To fully appreciate the process, consider visiting the exhibition and see the artists’ renditions of these titles and how they stretched outside of their comfort zones to create unexpected masterpieces.
Comments / 0