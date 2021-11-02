CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Court activity on Nov. 1: LVNV Funding LLC vs Choi Ching

By Northern California Record
norcalrecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the...

norcalrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 1: Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs Jessica Vega

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Cavalry SPV I, LLC against Jessica Vega on Nov. 1: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-02847 was filed in the Contra...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Oct. 25: Unifund CCR LLC vs Durrell Marshall

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Unifund CCR LLC against Durrell Marshall on Oct. 25: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05033 was filed in the Contra Costa...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Oct. 25: Gaia Finance, LLC vs Kevin Smith

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Gaia Finance, LLC against Kevin Smith on Oct. 25: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05026 was filed in the Contra Costa...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contra#Lvnv Funding Llc#Msc20 00479
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Oct. 22: Sook Hee Choi vs County of Contra Costa

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Sook Hee Choi against County of Contra Costa on Oct. 22: 'Proof Of Substituted Service Of Complaint Filed 08/02/2021 Of Sook Choi Re: Business County Of Contra Costa W/mailing On 09/08/21 Filed'. Case number MSL21-00920 was...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 1: Achievable Solutions, Inc. vs Rene Gastelum

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Achievable Solutions, Inc. against Rene Gastelum on Nov. 1: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-01281 was filed in the Contra Costa...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 1: Citibank, N.A. vs Lisa Duncan

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Citibank, N.A. against Lisa Duncan on Nov. 1: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-04775 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior...
POLITICS
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 1: Autovest, L. L. C. vs James Lemar Hill

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Autovest, L. L. C. against James Lemar Hill on Nov. 1: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05163 was filed in the...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 1: James Hodson vs Navigators Insurance Company

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Anastassia Fedyk and James Hodson against Navigators Insurance Company and The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. on Nov. 1: 'Check For Request For Entry Of Default'. Case number MSC21-01734 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 3: Kerry Knuth vs Martin H. Resch

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Kerry Knuth against Martin H. Resch on Nov. 3: 'Case Management Conference'. Case number MSC21-01236 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on June 16.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy