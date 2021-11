Multiple Desktops, also termed Virtual Desktops are great to keep your work organized, especially if you are working with small monitors or if you need to open too many tabs simultaneously. You can open different programs on each virtual desktop and yes, you can create an unlimited number of desktops. This makes it pretty easy, quick, and hassle-free to switch between the desktops rather than the tabs. Yes, Windows lets you run multiple desktops on a single monitor. Let’s learn how you can create, use and manage Virtual Desktops in Windows 11.

