CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Doctors Experience Long-term Mental Health Effects of COVID-19

By Fabio Turone & Tim Locke
Medscape News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID pandemic had a lasting effect on the mental health of doctors, according to University of Exeter-led international research. The findings are based on a survey of 5275 doctors carried out in two rounds in Italy, Spain, and the UK published in PLOS ONE. Both anxiety and depression...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Prior poor mental health is associated with higher COVID-19 infection rates

At the height of the pandemic, news and policy media focused on how the COVID-19 pandemic was contributing to poor mental health, a hypothesis confirmed by several studies. However, few studies examined whether the reverse might be true, that prior poor mental health may be associated with higher rates of COVID-19 infection. A novel study using nationwide population data at the county level found that areas with greater vulnerability in poor mental health prior to the pandemic have a greater burden of COVID-19. These results appear in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
NEW HAVEN, CT
audacy.com

COVID-19 heightens demand for mental health services

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — There is no doubt that the battle against COVID-19 will last for quite some time, but there is another battle that may be even more difficult in its own respect. Just about everyone has been touched by COVID-19. Certainly, those who have lost a loved one...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

England Sees Record COVID Prevalence in October: Imperial Study

LONDON (Reuters) - COVID-19 prevalence in England rose to its highest level on record in October, Imperial College London said on Thursday, led by a high numbers of cases in children and a surge in the south-west of the country. Nearly 6% of school-aged children had COVID-19, the researchers found,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Who Can Receive COVID-19 Vaccination Boosters, International Travel: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In the UK, new UKHSA guidelines recommend that those at the highest clinical risk can receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster before the usual 6-month gap. Also, some experts have asked why Vitamin C has not been included in the clinical guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19, despite substantial evidence supporting the benefits of this inexpensive supplement. In addition, evidence has shown patients with haematological malignancies have a significantly lower response to COVID-19 vaccines than those with solid cancers. Although fewer than last week, COVID-19 cases remain high and stand at around 34,000 per day at a rate of 416.9 per 100,000 population. Deaths and hospital admissions have continued to rise. So far, 79.5% of over-12s are fully vaccinated and there has been a slight increase (14.5%) in those who have received a third vaccine dose or booster.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Workers#Catalonia#Covid#University Of Exeter#Plos One#Ppe#Royal College Of Surgeons#Girona Medical Council
Nursing Times

Northern Ireland launches clinics for patients with long-term Covid-19

New ‘one-stop-shop’ clinics are being launched today across Northern Ireland for people with long-term Covid-19 symptoms to receive support from a dedicated multidisciplinary team including nursing. The services will be available to patients who have been referred to the clinic by their GP or hospital consultant. “The multidisciplinary clinics are...
WORLD
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medscape News

Stillborn Birth Linked to Maternal SARS-CoV-2 Infection

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A case study in Italy suggests that maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection may be responsible for a stillbirth, mediated by fetal vascular malperfusion associated with the infection. "The possible consequences of placentotropic SARS-CoV-2 (infection) include the occurrence of vertical transmission and/or stillbirth, as in our case," Dr....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medscape News

MHRA Approves First Oral Antiviral for COVID-19

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the first oral antiviral for COVID-19. The regulator said molnupiravir (Lagevrio) from Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), is safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death in mild to moderate COVID-19. The drug is...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

UK scientists find gene that may double risk of COVID-19 death

British scientists have identified a version of a gene that may indicate an increased risk of lung failure as well as doubled risk of death from COVID-19. Researchers at Oxford University announced their discovery Friday, saying it might explain why some people are more susceptible than others to severe illness from the virus. The discovery may also lead to development of more targeted treatments and medicine to combat the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Another Royal Family Member Steps up Amid Queen Elizabeth's Health Woes

As Queen Elizabeth continues to rest amid her recent health struggles, another member of the British royal family is stepping up to take on an increased workload. Princess Alexandra, Her Majesty's cousin, has had a busy schedule packed with royal engagements in the past few weeks, despite rumors that she had retired from public duties amid health struggles of her own.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
abc27 News

UK is 1st to authorize Merck’s anti-COVID pill

Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy