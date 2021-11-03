Doctors Experience Long-term Mental Health Effects of COVID-19

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In the UK, new UKHSA guidelines recommend that those at the highest clinical risk can receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster before the usual 6-month gap. Also, some experts have asked why Vitamin C has not been included in the clinical guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19, despite substantial evidence supporting the benefits of this inexpensive supplement. In addition, evidence has shown patients with haematological malignancies have a significantly lower response to COVID-19 vaccines than those with solid cancers. Although fewer than last week, COVID-19 cases remain high and stand at around 34,000 per day at a rate of 416.9 per 100,000 population. Deaths and hospital admissions have continued to rise. So far, 79.5% of over-12s are fully vaccinated and there has been a slight increase (14.5%) in those who have received a third vaccine dose or booster.

