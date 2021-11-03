CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, VA

Bridgewater blanks Randolph-Macon in ODAC Quarterfinals

wsvaonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bridgewater women’s soccer team advanced to the ODAC Tournament semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Randolph-Macon in the semifinals at Bridgwater on Tuesday. BC improves to 15-1-3...

wsvaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgewater, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Bridgewater, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Randolph Macon#Odac#The Odac Tournament#Eagles
The Hill

Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes virtual meeting Monday

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak virtually on Monday evening, marking the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office. The high-stakes meeting is likely to cover a range of topics including tensions over China’s military activity near Taiwan and human rights, as well as cooperation on climate change. The announcement came after the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a joint statement on the need to tackle climate change at a United Nations summit in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy