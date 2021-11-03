CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Wu, Pureval mayoral wins mark milestone for Asian Americans

By TERRY TANG - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 9 days ago

Asian Americans will serve as mayor in Boston and Cincinnati for the first time...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Boston elects Michelle Wu — first woman and Asian American as mayor

Michelle Wu was elected as the first woman and Asian American to become the mayor of Boston on Tuesday night. Wu, a 36-year-old city councilor, defeated fellow Democratic City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. The pair faced each other after beating out several other mayoral candidates in a September preliminary election.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Washington Post

What ‘school board moms’ really want — and why candidates ignore us at their peril

Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich are the co-founders of Moms for Liberty. Headlines about Tuesday’s election have focused on statewide races in Virginia and New Jersey. But we’re more interested in other contests. In Bucks County, Pa., where 31 school-board seats went to advocates of greater parental rights in education. In Bedford County, Va., where the school board chair lost to a write-in candidate who champions parental rights. In Texas’s Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, where three incumbent school-board members — with a combined 55 years in office — were ousted by newcomers championing parental control over kids’ education.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Boston#Cincinnati#Anti Asian#Democratic
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy