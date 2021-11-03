Why is the Earth’s moon just called “the moon,” but the moons of other planets in the Solar System have specific names?

Ultra-hot Jupiters — named as such because of their physical similarities to the planet Jupiter — are exoplanets that orbit stars other than the sun with temperatures so high that the molecules in their atmospheres are completely torn apart. They are among the most extreme environments in our galaxy. They also whip around their parent stars in orbits that only last a few days, and astronomers still aren’t sure how it’s possible for them to form. Read more: The seven most extreme planets ever...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO