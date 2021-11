In the olden days of TV, it was possible to have access to basically everything that was on. There used to be just a few networks, and up until fairly recently, if you were willing to pay enough, you could still get access to all the premium content you wanted through a single cable package. Now, in the era of streaming, there’s no central way to get access to everything on TV. Even if there was, it would likely be insanely expensive.

