"House of Gucci" follows the true story surrounding the Gucci fashion empire, which includes the murder of Maurizio Gucci, an Italian businessman and the head of the Gucci fashion house. Based on the non-fiction book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed" by Sara Gay Forden, the film from director Ridley Scott looks like a tantalizing family affair full of betrayal and greed. But more importantly, it has Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino wearing a myriad of fashions from several decades and putting on some truly theatrical accents. Get a taste with a new "House of Gucci" teaser that just arrived online.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO