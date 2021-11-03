CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU compromise with Poland will be hard to find

By Ben Hall
Financial Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo lose one member state may be regarded as a misfortune, to lose two would look like carelessness. EU leaders are, for the moment, channelling Oscar Wilde as they calibrate their approach in the stand-off with Poland over the rule of law. Still grappling with the messy consequences of Brexit, they...

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Belarus’s Lukashenko warns Europe: Sanction us again and we could cut gas supply

MOSCOW — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko opened another potential front against Europe on Thursday, threatening to choke off gas supplies amid a deepening crisis that has brought migrants surging to E.U. borders and Western leaders planning to retaliate with more sanctions. Lukashenko’s warning jolted energy markets and further suggested his...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Belarus Leader Floats Idea of Cutting Gas to Europe in Migrant Standoff

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday raised the possibility he could shut down the transit of natural gas to Europe via Belarus in retaliation against any new European Union sanctions imposed over his country's handling of migrants. The EU on Wednesday accused Belarus of mounting a "hybrid attack"...
ECONOMY
News 8 WROC

Polish forces securing border and cities on Independence Day

The political standoff took on a larger scope this week as a large group of asylum-seekers, most of them from the Middle East, arrived at the border. Some tried to force their way across, and hundreds, possibly thousands, remain in makeshift camps in freezing temperatures, deepening humanitarian concerns.
POLITICS
Financial Times

What triggering Article 16 would do to EU-UK relations

Get local insights from Lisbon to Moscow with an unrivalled network of journalists across Europe, expert analysis, our dedicated ‘Brussels Briefing’ newsletter. Customise your myFT page to track the countries of your choice.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Barnier
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Oscar Wilde
News 8 WROC

Nationalists march in Poland amid border crisis with Belarus

With the EU weighing new sanctions on Belarus over the border issue, Lukashenko threatened Thursday to cut off Russian natural gas supplies to Europe that pass through a pipeline in his country. “I would recommend the Poles, Lithuanians and other brainless people to think before they talk,” he said.
PROTESTS
AFP

Lukashenko 'bluffing' on EU gas threat: Belarus opposition leader

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Thursday said strongman Alexander Lukashenko would not follow through on threats to cut off gas supplies to Europe over an escalating conflict with the EU. "It would be more harmful for him, for Belarus, than for the European Union and I can suppose it's bluffing," Tikhanovskaya told AFP, urging European countries to hold firm and not communicate directly with the "illegitimate" leader. Lukashenko had vowed Thursday to respond to any new sanctions imposed over the migrant crisis on his country's border with Poland, including by potentially cutting off the transit of natural gas to Europe. Pressure is building to address the plight of hundreds of migrants, mainly Kurds from the Middle East, who are stuck at the Belarus-Poland border in freezing weather.
POLITICS
Reuters

'Europe is in danger': top diplomat proposes EU military doctrine

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief warned the bloc on Wednesday that it must agree an ambitious doctrine as the basis for joint military action abroad, including with a deployable crisis force. Josep Borrell told reporters his first draft of the "Strategic Compass" - the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Leaders#Eu Law#Eu#Polish#Constitutional Tribunal#European Commission#Germans#Poles
CBS News

Tension mounts as soldiers and migrants mass at Belarus-Poland border, EU accuses Belarus of "hybrid attack"

Poland has stepped up efforts to seal its border with Belarus as Polish and European officials accuse the country of waging a "hybrid attack," encouraging migrants to use the frontier as a gateway into the European Union. Polish authorities say as many as 4,000 migrants have now massed along Belarus' border with Poland hoping to cross — the latest pawns in what the EU considers ' efforts by Belarus to weaponize immigration in its standoff with the bloc.
POLITICS
AFP

UK urges EU to 'stay calm' on N.Ireland trade row

UK Brexit minister David Frost on Wednesday called for cool heads in Europe as talk of a trade war increased amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland. Frost is set to meet European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Friday, with the UK widely expected to trigger a suspension clause in the so-called Northern Ireland protocol.
ECONOMY
AFP

Despite dangers, many Iraqi Kurds dream of reaching Europe

"Our life is awful," says Iraqi taxi driver Himen Gabriel, who no longer believes he has a future in his war-battered country and says he is about to try to reach Europe. - Belarus tourist visas - Gabriel, the taxi driver, remains convinced that even an arduous and dangerous journey is worth it, given the prospect of "leading a quiet life" in Europe.  
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
AFP

Poland sees migrant border surge, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of "state terrorism" by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe. Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants -- mainly Kurds from the Middle East -- who are trapped at the border, with the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday over the issue. Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into European Union and NATO member Poland in retaliation for EU sanctions. "What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a news conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
POLITICS
Financial Times

Poland’s challenge to the EU

Should the bloc be flexible on the rules or take a hard line?. Poland’s judicial reforms have put it on a collision course with the EU over human rights and the rule of law. Can the bloc adapt to accommodate its more awkward members or should it take a hard line? Gideon discusses the problem with Catherine De Vries, a professor of political science who specialises in the EU and is based at Bocconi University in Milan.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russia flies nuclear bombers over Belarus amid migrant crisis

Russia has dispatched nuclear-capable bombers to patrol Belarusian airspace in a rare show of force as Moscow demanded the European Union take in thousands of migrants camped on its borders. The two supersonic warplanes were scrambled over Belarus to test the country’s missile defence shields, the Russian defence ministry said,...
POLITICS
newyorkcitynews.net

15,000 migrants ready to cross Belarus border into EU, Poland warns

Warsaw has doubled-down on claims that Belarus is orchestrating an illegal migration crisis on its doorstep, accusing the neighboring nation of bringing in thousands of desperate people and encouraging them to cross the border. In an interview with Polish radio on Tuesday, Stanis?aw ?aryn, the spokesman for the country's Special...
IMMIGRATION
columbuspost.com

EU border immigrants – Poland closes Belarus border crossing – News

Poland closed the Kuznica border crossing with Belarus at 7am on Tuesday. This was announced by the Polish border guards on Twitter on Monday evening. In response to the situation on the EU’s eastern border, the EU is partially suspending the visa facilitation agreement with Belarus. On Monday, large groups...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Why is a migrant crisis unfolding at the Poland-Belarus border?

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa are trying to cross the border from Belarus into Poland as fears of armed conflict grow amid rising hostility between the European Union and Minsk.Camped in sub-zero temperatures and surrounded by armed guards, water cannons and barbed wire, clashes between migrants seeking entry to the EU and Polish border guards are expected to escalate in the coming days.The worsening situation has caused alarm across Europe, with the EU accusing Belarus of encouraging illegal migration in revenge for previous sanctions on Minsk over human rights abuses.Here is what you need to...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy