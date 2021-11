Financial institutions and listed companies will be forced to publish their plans on how they will transition to net zero, in sweeping reforms the Chancellor hopes will halt so-called greenwashing.Rishi Sunak is set to reveal in a speech on Wednesday plans to make the UK a net-zero financial centre.Speaking at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow Mr Sunak is expected to outline how new rules will be drawn up by a task force with members from universities, civil society groups, industry and regulators.The plans will need to include high-level targets to reduce greenhouse emissions, the steps companies plan to take...

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO