Following Thursday’s announcement that Facebook is rebranding to Meta as part of its efforts to transform from a social media company to a metaverse company, The Drum catches up with Nicola Mendelsohn, who is leaving her post as vice-president of EMEA to become vice-president of Meta’s global business group. Mendelsohn spells out how advertising will fit into the metaverse, how the company is rebuilding trust amid recent scandals, and why commerce is positioned to become a more integral part of Meta’s business.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO