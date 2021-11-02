CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court activity on Nov. 1: LVNV Funding LLC vs Stephanie Belyeu

By Florida Record
flarecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity...

flarecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
flarecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 7: Windshields Direct LLC vs National General Insurance Company

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Windshields Direct LLC against Integon Casualty Insurance Company, Integon General Insurance Company and National General Insurance Company on Nov. 7: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-SC-061159-O was filed in the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
flarecord.com

9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida: Actions Taken on Oct. 31

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity on Oct. 31 in the suits below:. Case number 2021-CC-014564-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida. In Michael Rivera against Burger King Corp., Charaf Investments of Florida Inc., Unknown Owner No 1 of Burger King...
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 6: Goldernrod TT LLC vs John Bealing

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Goldernrod TT LLC against John Bealing on Nov. 6: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed To Atty'. Case number 2021-CC-014885-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 5.
CONGRESS & COURTS
flarecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 5: BMF IV FL Rosehill Preserve LLC vs Destiny Johnson

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by BMF IV FL Rosehill Preserve LLC against Destiny Johnson and Gomer Sanchez on Nov. 5: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CC-014854-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Case activity for Christopher Sandlin vs Estell Caldwell on Nov. 5

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Christopher Sandlin against Estell Caldwell and Susan Caldwell on Nov. 5. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Orig And Copy To Pltf'. 'Affidavit Of Non Military Service'. 'Certificate Of Mailing'. 'Correspondence||comments: Power Of Atty To Cannie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvnv Funding Llc#Judicial Circuit Court#Civil Caraballo
flarecord.com

Case activity for Deere Credit Inc. vs NJM Enterprises Inc. on Nov. 4

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Deere Credit Inc. against NJM Enterprises Inc. and Norma Holbrook Meeks on Nov. 4. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number...
CONGRESS & COURTS
flarecord.com

Case activity for Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Kathy Etienne on Nov. 4

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC against Kathy Etienne on Nov. 4. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing||comments: Complaint'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-061103-O...
CONGRESS & COURTS
flarecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 4: Jermaine Hardage vs TRI City Electric

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jermaine Hardage against Antonio Esteban Caceras and TRI City Electric on Nov. 4: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-045925-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 6.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
flarecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 4: Discover Bank vs Lauren Nykanen

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Lauren Nykanen on Nov. 4: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-049777-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 30.
CONGRESS & COURTS
flarecord.com

Case activity for Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs Yanick Denaro on Nov. 3

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Yanick Denaro on Nov. 3. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing||comments: Soc'. 'Affidavit Of Non Military Service||comments: Yanick Denaro'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'General Standing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
setexasrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 4: USA Auto Brokers vs Julianne Pawlak

The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by USA Auto Brokers against Julianne Pawlak and Texas Department of Motor Vehicles on Nov. 4: 'Original Petition Citation Issued'. Case number 1177321 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Nov. 2.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy