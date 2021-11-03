Haha Manfred getting booed

But names have been changed in the past. As the World Series winds down and Major League Baseball heads into an off season of uncertainty as the collective bargaining agreement between the owners and players expires, there is one sure thing. The Atlanta Braves brand name is staying and the tomahawk chop is going nowhere. That was the word from Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. According to Manfred, the local Native Americans are “wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop.” But there were some local Native Americans that were fine with the University of North Dakota’s school nickname, The Fighting Sioux. The name is gone but there was a fight as the school wanted to retain the name.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO