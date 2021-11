Before founding Lagos Fashion Week in 2011, Omoyemi Akerele was a lawyer and a stylist. Then one day, “I was just bored or ambitious enough to think this was something we could do,” she said over the phone from Lagos this past weekend. “But I wasn’t delusional.” This year represents the 10th anniversary of Lagos Fashion Week, which occurs biannually in the Nigerian city. In that decade, the event itself has grown, and with it, the Nigerian fashion and textile industries. Designers like Kenneth Ize, Maki Oh, and Lisa Folawiyo have made strong statements on the international stage. Lagos is an important space to watch for new and increasingly established talent.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO