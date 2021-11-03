Helping Others: DCPS kicks off Thanksgiving Food Drive

Last year, the Daviess County Public Schools family resource and youth service centers were able to provide more than 750 baskets of food to send home to families in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Because of that success, and because the need within the community is still great, the FRYSCs again held a food drive to help families this holiday season. From 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, district FRYSC coordinators were posted outside of each of Owensboro’s Walmarts to accept donations. They placed the donations on school buses emblazoned with signs that read “Stuff the turkey.”

Lucas Vilorio, FRYSC coordinator for both Sorgho and West Louisville elementary schools, was at the Frederica Street Walmart collecting items from community members who happened to be shopping in the store. He said district officials were happy with any donations, but specifically they were in need of canned vegetables and fruit, canned soups, canned ravioli/spaghettios, instant potatoes, instant stuffing, cornbread mix, rice, peanut butter, household cleaning items and personal care items, among other things.

“We are just so thankful for Walmart for allowing us to collect donations here today,” he said. “We also are so appreciative of the community, for the people of Daviess County and Owensboro for stepping up and helping us help families in their times of need.”

As a FRYSC coordinator, he sees food insecurity on a daily basis. Most of the families who will benefit from the food that was donated during the drive also participate in school backpack programs, in which students are sent home each weekend with backpacks full of food.

He said on Wednesday the district FRYSC coordinators will collect all of the food that was donated at the district transportation office. It will then be divided evenly among the 19 FRYSC centers to be dispersed for the Thanksgiving holiday. If money was donated in lieu of food, that money will be used to also purchase items for the baskets.

Rob Lejong, Kentucky National Guard recruiter, was at the Frederica Street Walmart with another recruiter to help with the cause. They stood at an entrance and handed out cards that described food items the centers were most in need of.

Vilorio said he was surprised the recruiters showed up to help, and he was thankful for their assistance.

Lejong said a lot of people think the Kentucky National Guard just deals with infantry things, but it’s really about helping Kentuckians.

“We wanted to come out here and show our support for the school system, and just show people that the National Guard is here to help the community,” he said. “That includes showing support for the schools and helping families in need.”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315