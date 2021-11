With a playoff spot clinched, the Toronto Argonauts travel to Ottawa to take on the REDBLACKS where a valuable pair of points are on the line. With just three weeks remaining in the 2021 CFL season, the Toronto Argonauts (7-4) currently sit first in the East Division. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes are directly behind them at a respective record of 6-5. Heading into the nation’s capital this week, the Argos have a chance to improve their divisional record. Ottawa, on the other hand, has been eliminated from playoff contention and will look to play the role of “spoiler” against Toronto.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO