$200,000 to help with utility bills

When the coronavirus pandemic hit Owensboro last year, hundreds of people lost their jobs and paying bills was difficult.

By September 2020, Owensboro Municipal Utilities had 1,529 customers behind on their bills, which totaled $1.1 million.

And by March 2021, Atmos Energy reported 9,229 customers behind for a total of $976,485.

Things have gotten better since then.

But Hunter Phillips, development planner at the Green River Area Development District, said some are still trying to pay off utility bill debts from last year.

And others are having COVID-19-related utility bills this year.

Phillips said the Kentucky Department of Local Government has awarded $200,000 to Daviess County to provide utility bill assistance to families that have been impacted by coronavirus.

Assistance can be for water, sewer, gas, heating and electric bills.

Phillips said if the $200,000 is spent before the end of 2022, “we’ll apply for another $200,000 or however much we think we still need.”

The maximum assistance available is $250 per month per household for up to six consecutive months for utility bills.

That means the most anyone can receive is $1,500.

For more information or to apply, go to the Audubon Area Community Services office, 1700 W. Fifth St., or check the website — www.audubon-area.com/ assistance-request.html.

“We hope to help as many people as we can,” Phillips said.

The program was launched Monday in Owensboro.

Last month, the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association called on Congress to provide an additional $5 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program this year.

That would include $2.5 billion to address the expected increase in home heating prices, $1.5 billion to address ongoing arrearages and $1 billion to cover the cost of additional cooling measures this summer.

That’s in addition to the $3.9 billion proposed by the Senate, which was an increase of $175 million from last year.

Rising energy prices with winter coming on means people need more help, the agency said.

