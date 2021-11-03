CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

First Niles reports $311K increase in net income

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 3 days ago

NILES — First Niles Financial Corp., the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles, recorded net income of $420,000 for the third quarter, an increase of $311,000 from the same quarter last year. In a recent quarterly earnings report, the company also showed net income...

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Third quarter revenue hits $1.5B for Penn National

AUSTINTOWN — The company that owns / operates Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, Penn National Gaming Inc., reported year-over-year third quarter revenue growth of $382.1 million to end the period with $1.5 billion. In the Wyomissing,Pa.-based company’s report Thursday, it posted net income of $86.1 million compared to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

AMC Networks Sees Q3 Profit Rise on Increases in Program Production

AMC Networks said an surge in the production of new programming helped boost its operations in the third quarter, resulting in a boost to profit as the company works to place its content in an array of new venues to court the rise of consumers interesting in streaming. The New York owner of the AMC, IFC and SundanceTV cable networks and distributor of the “Walking Dead” series, said net income rose to $110.6 million, or $2.60 a share, compared with $61.6 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue, meanwhile, surged 24% to nearly $810.8 million, compared with $654...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Advanced Television

Telefónica reports record net income

Telefónica, the Spanish telco, has reproted a record net income of €9.33 billion in the first nine months of the year, as a result of capital gains from the closing of the merger between O2 and Virgin Media in the UK and the sale of Telxius towers. Net income from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Radio Business Report

Saga Swings To Net Income With Q3 Strength

What’s the fiscal health for one of the biggest radio industry pure-play operations that’s publicly traded on Wall Street?. Pretty darn good, actually, as Saga Communications released a Q3 2021 report card that shows the owner of small and medium-market stations turning from a net loss to significant net income.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Income
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hotelbusiness.com

Marriott reports Q3 net income of $220M

Marriott International Inc., in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, reported net income of $220 million, compared with net income of $100 million in the same period last year. Comparable systemwide, constant-dollar RevPAR increased 118.4% worldwide, 134.7% in the U.S. & Canada and 76.3% in international markets, compared to the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Tribune-Review

Kennametal revenues rise, net income up

Kennametal Corp.’s sales jumped by 26% in the July through September quarter compared to a year ago and earnings per share up rose 69 cents from the same quarter a year ago, the company said Monday. The Pittsburgh-based maker of metalworking tools said it earned 43 cents a share on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MyChesCo

First Resource Bank Announces Record Quarterly Net Income; Achieves 22% Organic Loan Growth Year-To-Date

EXTON, PA — First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, “First Resource Bank has experienced monumental growth in the first nine months of 2021 despite continued disruptions in the world caused by the pandemic. Year-over-year loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was 28%, and total checking deposits increased 51% over that same timeframe. This growth acceleration, coupled with a core processing technology conversion completed during the third quarter, has fueled a transformation of the bank over the past 18 months.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Premier Financial reports net income growth for 3rd quarter

YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Financial Corp., the Defiance-based holding company of Premier Bank, reported net income of $28.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.7 million over the same quarter last year. For the nine months that ended Sept. 30, net income was $100.7 million compared to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
businessjournaldaily.com

Farmers Bank Posts $16M Net Income in 3Q

CANFIELD, Ohio – On Wednesday, Farmers National Banc Corp. reported net income of $16 million, or 56 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. That’s up from the $10.9 million, or 38 cents per share, reported in the comparable quarter of 2020 and the $15.6 million, or 55 cents per share, in the second quarter of this year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Trustmark reported net income of $21.2 million

Trustmark Corporation reported net income of $21.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.34. Third quarter results include costs of a previously announced voluntary early retirement program, which reduced net income by $4.3 million, or approximately $0.07 per diluted share. Results for the quarter also include a previously disclosed charge to resolve allegations by regulatory authorities regarding fair lending matters, which reduced net income by $5.0 million, or approximately $0.08 per diluted share. Trustmark’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
worldairlinenews.com

Spirit Airlines reports net income of $14.8 million in the third quarter

Spirit Airlines, Inc. today reported third quarter 2021 financial results. Ended the third quarter 2021 with $1.9 billion of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, short-term investment securities and liquidity available under the Company’s revolving credit facility. As Reported. Third Quarter 2021. Third Quarter 2020. Third Quarter 2019. Total Operating Revenues. $922.6...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Crain's Detroit Business

Penske posts record $356.3 million net income in Q3

Penske Automotive Group Inc.'s third-quarter net income soared to a record for any quarter on higher used-vehicle revenues and stronger new-vehicle margins, even as its new-vehicle sales dropped by 16 percent as inventory tightened. Q3 revenue: $6.5 billion, up 8.8 percent from a year earlier. Q3 net income: $356.3 million,...
RETAIL
kingsvillerecord.com

How farmers can plan to increase income potential

(BPT) - Post-harvest gives farmers a chance to finally sit down and take a break after a busy season. It gives them the time to track their inputs, meet with their trusted advisers, evaluate the decisions they made this year and see how those decisions ultimately affected their return on investment. Farmers must be both forward thinking and retrospective, understanding the big picture while still digging into the nitty gritty of each field, to produce the highest potential yield and drive profit.
AGRICULTURE
iheartoswego.com

NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Q3/2021 Net Income and Approves Dividend

NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $37.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share. Net income increased $2.3 million from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to changes in the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on expected credit losses. The third quarter 2020 provision for loan losses was $3.3 million compared to the third quarter 2021 provision release of $3.3 million. Net income decreased $2.9 million from the previous quarter primarily due to a lower net benefit from provision for loan losses and slightly higher noninterest expense, partly offset by higher noninterest income.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WISH-TV

Profit increases for First Merchants

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Muncie-based First Merchants Corp. (Nasdaq: FRME) is reporting third quarter net income of $52.8 million, up from $36.2 million during the same period last year. Chief Executive Officer Mark Hardwick says the banking company is having a record year fueled by strong balance sheet growth and high levels of profitability.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy