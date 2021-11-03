Republicans retake Falls City Council

Republicans will retake control of the Falls City Council after winning two of three soon-to-be vacant seats in Tuesday’s general election.

Despite an overwhelming Democratic voter enrollment advantage, Republican candidates David Zajac and Traci Bax emerged as the top two vote-getters in a six-way race that also feature three endorsed Democrats and an independent.

“I’m on Cloud 9 and waiting for it to all sink it,” Zajac said Tuesday night. “I knew it was going to be a tight race. We knew what we had to do.”

Zajac said he believed his name recognition from an earlier race for a Niagara County Legislature seat, combined with “lots of door-to-door” campaigning, helped him get “his message” to voters.

“The message is, put the voters first,” he said. “And I’m not worried about re-election. I’m worried about seeing something in Niagara Falls get better.”

Zajac talled 3,162 votes, capturing 22.38% of the 14,126 votes cast city-wide. His GOP running mate, Traci Bax, pulled 2,829 votes for 20.03% of the citywide total.

Bax could not immediately be reached for comment after the polls closed and the outcome was clear.

Community activist Donta Myles will be the third new member of the council in January. In his second race for a council seat, Myles received 2,507 votes or 17.75%. Myles called the results “surreal.”

“I am who I am. I don’t change my stripes,” Myles said after the votes were counted. “I’m a fighter for what’s right. I stand against what’s wrong.”

The other endorsed Democratic candidates, James Abbondanza and Colin Ligammari, trailed in the vote count. Abbondanza finished fourth in the race, with 2,296 votes or 16.25%

Ligammari was fifth, with 2,234 votes, 15.81% of the total. Independent candidate James Perry was a distant sixth in the balloting with just 972 votes for 6.88%.

Write-in candidates garnered a total of 126 votes.

“I’m most upset because I’m not going to get in and make (the administration of Mayor Robert Restaino) accountable and transparent to the citizens,” Abbondanza said.

Ligammari said she “worked as hard as (she) could” during her campaign. “I did everything I could do,” she said. “It didn’t work out.”

Zajac and Bax will join incumbent Republican Council Member John Spanbauer in a new GOP majority on the City Council. Current Council Chair Kenny Tompkins is a former Republican turned independent.

Myles will be the only Democratic city lawmaker.

“I hope we can work together,” Myles said. “Donta represents the community. We will not muzzle the voice of the community. It’s our time. People trusted in me to make change.”