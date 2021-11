You can now adjust your monthly child tax credit payments if your income has gone up or down this year. However, you'll have to act fast if you want to change the amount of your next payment, which is scheduled to be sent on November 15. The deadline for notifying the IRS of a change in income is midnight November 1 (that's today!) if you want your next payment to be higher or lower. Income changes reported before then will also be reflected in your December 15 payment, which will be the final monthly payment in 2021.

