CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Ant-backed Kakao Pay jumps in debut on growth prospects

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Kakao Pay Corp saw its shares double in value from their initial public offering (IPO) price on their trading debut on Wednesday, as the fintech's expected growth in transactions and other services whetted investor appetite. Kakao Pay shares opened at 180,000 won on the KOSPI...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

WeChat bargain hunters seek profits in China property bond rout

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - In late October, as a growing liquidity crisis across China's property sector walloped developers' bonds, a group of Chinese finance professionals got together on the messaging app WeChat to pool their funds and buy the unloved debt. The first target was a 5.3% January 2022 bond issued...
MARKETS
investing.com

UK names bookrunners for sale of 2073 index-linked gilt

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), NatWest (LON:NWG) Markets, Nomura and UBS will act as joint book-runners for syndication of new 2073 index-linked gilt, with a 0.125% coupon, which will take place in the week starting Nov. 22, the UK Debt Management Office said on Friday. All other gilt-edged market...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Dollar Rules The FX Skies, Equities Undecided

Stocks caught in limbo, oil prices wary of supply risks. Second-tier data coming up today, but could be crucial. The trading week is coming to a close with the dollar ruling the skies over the FX battleground, after a shocking acceleration in US inflation reignited expectations for faster Fed rate increases and served as jet fuel for the reserve currency.
MARKETS
investing.com

AstraZeneca Slips on Q3 Miss, Intends to Start Marking up Covid Vaccine Price

Investing.com – ADRs of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) fell more than 4% in Friday’s premarket trading as the company’s third-quarter profit fell short of estimates. Disappointing sales in China from its top-selling cancer drug Tagrisso, along with the high costs of integrating its recent acquisition, Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN), both weighed on the bottom line, which was only partially offset by the start of profits booked from its Covid-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Financial Services#Ipo#Reuters#Kakao Pay Corp#Fintech#Kospi#Kakao Corp#Ant Group#Alipay Singapore Holding#South Korean#M A
investing.com

Farfetch Jumps on Confirming Talks for Stake in Richemont’s YNAP

Investing.com – Farfetch stock (NYSE:FTCH) traded nearly 4% higher in Friday’s premarket trading as the company confirmed it is in talks to take a minority stake in Richemont 's (SIX:CFR) luxury ecommerce platform Yoox (MI: Net-A-Porter YNAP). The company said there can be no guarantee the parties will agree on...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Weave Communications IPO prices at $24 a share as company looks to raise $120 million

Weave Communications Inc. announced late Wednesday that its initial public offering priced at $24 a share, below the company's expected range of $25 to $28 a share. The company intends to offer 5 million shares and would raise $120 million in the process of going public. Weave expects the shares to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEAV." The company operates a platform that helps small businesses manage their customer communications. Weave generated $53.7 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $34.7 million in the comparable period a year earlier. The company also saw a net loss of $23.4 million during the first six months of 2021, whereas it lost $20.6 million In the first six months of 2020. Weave is coming public as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 2.4% so far in 2021, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7% over the same span.
STOCKS
Variety

Tencent Profits Growth at Standstill After Regulatory Change Dents Games Sector

Tencent, China’s games, video and social media giant, saw its quarterly profits growth grind to a halt in the three months to September as it adjusted to a series of regulatory crackdowns that particularly crimp its mainland Chinese games business. Revenues in the period grew 13% to RMB142 billion ($22 billion) with net profits attributable to shareholders down 2% to RMB31.8 billion ($4.9 billion), the company said Wednesday in a regulatory filing. Over the first nine months of the year, revenues were up 19% to RMB415 billion, and profits attributable were up 29% to RMB130 billion. “During the third quarter, the internet industry,...
VIDEO GAMES
FOXBusiness

Amazon-backed Rivian shares jump in IPO debut

Electric vehicle maker Rivian, backed by Amazon and favored by founder Jeff Bezos, made its highly-anticipated debut Wednesday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RIVN. Shares gained over 29% closing at $100.73 after the company priced its initial public offering, which sold 153 million shares at $78 apiece to raise approximately $11.9 billion. In addition, Rivian has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 22.95 million additional shares at the IPO price.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
investing.com

MercadoLibre Jumps as Revenue Growth Soars

Investing.com – MercadoLibre stock (NASDAQ: MELI ) soared 8% Friday as the Latin American ecommerce giant continued to ride the pandemic wave and its various initiatives in logistics and fintech in the third quarter to beat analysts’ estimates. The Argentine company reached new records in gross merchandise volume, payment volumes...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed; Kakao Pay Shares Soar in South Korea Debut

Shares of Kakao Pay surged in their Wednesday South Korea debut as they more than doubled from their issue price of 90,000 Korean won. A private survey released Wednesday showed growing Chinese services activity in October, with the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index coming in at 53.8. The Federal Reserve...
STOCKS
pymnts

Shares of S.Korea’s Kakao Pay Soar Over 150% on First Day of Trading

South Korean mobile payments app Kakao Pay soared out of the starting gate, more than doubling in its first day of trading on the Seoul stock market exchange, according to published reports. Kakao Pay shares escalated 150% in early trading Wednesday (Nov. 3), moving up from an initial public offering...
WORLD
Coinspeaker

Kakao Pay IPO: App More Than Doubles on Trading Debut

Leading fintech Kakao Pay experienced a 156% surge in share price on its trading debut with shares hitting 230,000 won. Kakao Pay Corp, South Korea’s largest financial services app, more than doubled in its trading debut in Seoul on Wednesday. The company’s initial public offering price rose by 156% due to investor enthusiasm for the fintech firm’s growth potential. The share price started out at 90,000 won (with 17 million new shares on offer), before closing at 193,000 won on Wednesday. Furthermore, the digital finance startup, which is backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., raised 1.53 trillion won ($1.3 billion). This subsequently bestows a market capitalization of over 11.7 trillion won on Kakao Pay prior to trading.
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Tupperware Brands: Earnings Outlook and Growth Prospects

TUP, Financial) is a multi-level marketing company that focuses on household products. I’m bullish on the stock as I see a serious growth trajectory ahead. The company’s set to release its earnings before the market opens on Nov. 3. It’s anticipated that revenue will come in at $473.7 million and earnings per share at 71 cents.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Sneaker Maker Allbirds Jumps in Public Market Debut

Shares of sneaker maker Allbirds Inc. rose 60% in their market debut Wednesday, valuing the company at about $3.8 billion. The San Francisco-based company, founded in 2015, makes a range of apparel but is best known for its low-profile shoes, which have gained popularity especially among tech-industry workers. One Silicon Valley employee told The Wall Street Journal last year that more than half his colleagues were wearing them.
ECONOMY
bostonnews.net

Procure To Pay Outsourcing Market Set for Explosive Growth

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Worldwide Procure To Pay Outsourcing Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 with detailed information of Product Types [, Procure To Pay Outsourcing markets by type, Inventory Management, Logistics Services, Customer Service, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) & E-Procurement], Applications [SME, Private Enterprise, Utilities & Others] & Key Players Such as Accenture, Capgemini, IBM, GEP, Infosys & TCS etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Worldwide Procure To Pay Outsourcing report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
moneyandmarkets.com

Income Growth Is Back on Track, Unfortunately

Editor’s Note: Time is running out to secure your spot to Adam’s game-changing live event on Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern time … But you can still click here to reserve a VIP spot for the Perfect Trading Window live event. He’ll reveal all the details, including the best way to play this once-in-a-lifetime market anomaly.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy