Jay-Z is the First Person Followed by Beyoncé on Instagram

By Alejandra Gularte
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay-Z has accomplished a lot this week but being followed by Queen B on Instagram is probably on the top of the list. Beyoncé’s husband created his Instagram account Tuesday night to promote his forthcoming film The Harder They Fall that premieres on Netflix on Nov. 3. His first main post...

3275362
8d ago

I shut my FB down a year and 2 months ago. I shut my IG down 8 months ago. my children do not have social medial. I'm seriously thinking about getting rid of my cell phone and I still have a land line. Jobs, kids school, doctors etc. all ask for cell phone # and social media info... like what??? Is this really the way of the world now? I can't🤦🏽‍♀️

