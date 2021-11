Before Mark Zuckerberg spun his vision of the “metaverse” this week—something he believes in so strongly that he is rebranding the entire company around it—he gave a brief acknowledgement that the firm formerly known as Facebook was the focus of “scrutiny and public debate.” But he would not be addressing the substance of its current crisis. “I believe we’re put on this earth to create,” he said. “For many people, I’m just not sure there ever will be a good time to focus on the future.” Thus his keynote at the virtual Facebook Connect conference, conducted mainly via a prerecorded video from his home, would be about the future, whether it’s a good time or not. “As long as I’m running this company,” he said, “I will absolutely go for it.”

