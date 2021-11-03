CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs shut out Golden Knights

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Auston Matthews scored two goals, Jack Campbell earned his first shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Mitchell Marner added a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs, who have won three games in a row, including the first two of a five-game homestand.

William Nyander had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Campbell made 26 saves to earn his fifth career shutout.

Robin Lehner stopped 29 shots for the Golden Knights, who had a three-game winning streak end in the opener of a four-game road trip.

Marner scored at 11:31 of the first period on a backhand from the edge of the crease, making a nifty move after taking a pass from John Tavares. Alexander Kerfoot's forechecking helped set up the chance.

Toronto had a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

Matthews converted a pass from Nylander for a power-play goal, a wrist shot from the left circle at 2:59 of the second period. Marner also picked up an assist. Brayden McNabb was serving a tripping penalty.

The Golden Knights failed to score with the man advantage twice during the second period.

Matthews scored again at 19:15 of the second from the goalmouth on a pass from Morgan Rielly. Marner also earned an assist.

Toronto led 25-14 in shots on goal after the second period.

Nylander's wrist shot from the right circle beat Lehner at 2:43 of the third period on a pass from Michael Bunting. TJ Brodie also earned an assist.

Vegas again failed to score with a man advantage in the third period, falling to 0-for-18 on the power play this season.

Toronto defenseman Justin Holl was a healthy scratch for the second game in a row.

Center Michael Amadio, claimed off waivers by injury-depleted Golden Knights from the Maple Leafs on Friday, started on the first line on Tuesday. He had one shot on goal in 15:37 of ice time.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

