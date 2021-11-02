CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Tuesday COVID report: two new cases, no additional deaths

By Editorial
avoyellestoday.com
 5 days ago

Avoyelles Parish's total COVID numbers were still being adjusted Tuesday after more than 4,000 previously unreported test results with 200 previously unreported cases were dumped into the...

www.avoyellestoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations & Cases Surge Causing ‘Lowest Number Of ICU Beds Available’

DENVER (CBS4) – The push to get Coloradans vaccinated is more urgent than ever, state health experts say. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health advisory about a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (credit: CBS) Hospitalizations are stretched as thin as they’ve ever been throughout the pandemic. “We are at the lowest number of beds we’ve had available, and we do have less than 100 ICU beds open at this moment. That number fluctuates. We know that people move in and out of beds, but the downward trend does continue,” said Scott Bookman, CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander. The state is also reporting a very high COVID-19 positivity rate. The latest numbers show the seven-day positivity rate is above 9%. The goal is to keep it below 5%. 🔹1,296 currently hospitalized (confirmed COVID-19)🔹51% adult critical care ventilators in use🔹95% ICU beds in use🔹2,629 (7-day avg. cases)🔹9.06% (7-day positivity rate) COVID-19 data dashboard: https://t.co/T7NJLAPYzA — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) November 5, 2021 While hospitalizations due to COVID are climbing, there are also more people being admitted now for other medial issues. LINK: Colorado COVID-19 Website
COLORADO STATE
KREX

COVID-19 Outbreak at Local Assisted Living Facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Residents of The Retreat at Harbor Cove Assisted Living Facility reached out to KREX 5 News with concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases at the facility. The source stated that 30 residents allegedly have COVID-19 and that the virus has spread to residents of two other residences at the […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Avoyelles Parish, LA
Government
County
Avoyelles Parish, LA
Avoyelles Parish, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lab Tests#Health Department
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
westernslopenow.com

COVID spike spurs mandatory health order

A new state executive health order that started on Sunday says hospitals and outpatient surgery centers must delay cosmetic procedures until December 1, 2021, unless it could cause harm to the patient. The Colorado Hospital Association said in a press conference on Thursday, the current number of COVID-19 patients being...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
NBC4 Columbus

New COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% as the drugmaker joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market. Currently all COVID-19 treatments used in the U.S. require an IV or injection. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Here’s what counts as proof of COVID vaccination in L.A. County

As of Thursday, patrons entering any indoor bars, nightclubs or wineries in Los Angeles County will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, according to a new health officer order. Previously, customers entering indoor areas of such venues including bars, lounges, nightclubs, breweries, wineries and distilleries were required to have at least one vaccine dose. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 868 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Remains Below 3%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 868 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased by .02% to 2.92%. Hospitalizations decreased by 22 to 509. Of those hospitalized, 368 adults are in acute care and 135 adults are in intensive care. Three children are in acute care and three children are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more...
MARYLAND STATE
avoyellestoday.com

Only one new case of COVID in Avoyelles Friday

It was another light day in the COVID pandemic for Avoyelles Parish. With 115 tests reviewed, the parish had only one new case of COVID in Friday's update from the state health department. There were no additional deaths. The one-day positive rate is close to the parish's current 7-day average of 0.9 that it held for the last two weeks of October.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County: Lifting Mask Requirements and Vaccinating Children 5 to 11

Los Angeles County Health Department provided this week the framework for lifting masking requirements at events and indoor establishments. For outdoor mega events involving more than 10,000 people, all of the following criteria need to be met before masking requirements are lifted:. L. A. County case rates must demonstrate three...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sun-Gazette

Lycoming, Clinton, Union Counties, experiencing high levels of COVID-19 virus transmission

Lycoming County, along with Clinton and Union counties, are among the 74% of counties in the United States currently experiencing the highest level of virus transmission. In a recent online update, Barbara Hemmendinger, retired family medicine educator and member of the Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition, spoke about the ongoing rate of infections in Lycoming County and how it compares to other areas of the state and country.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WDVM 25

Frederick County, Maryland COVID-19 transmission rate remains high

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced Maryland’s COVID-19 health metrics continue to decline across the board, but that’s not the case for Frederick County, Maryland. Health officials say the transmission rate still remains high in the area, with a positivity rate of over 4%.  According to the Frederick county health department, in the […]
MARYLAND STATE
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy