LOWER GWYNEDD >> Momentum hung in the air and New Hope-Solebury’s Avery Mendola knocked it into the back of the cage. Less than two minutes after the Dock Mennonite field hockey team had cut the top-seeded Lions’ lead to 2-1, a shot denied by a goalkeeper kick save popped up and Mendola was in the right spot to bat the rebound out of mid-air and in for a goal with 1:38 left in the third quarter.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO