Two vocal titans will collide on the deluxe version of pop star Adele's next album, 30: The tracklist features a collaboration with country-soul star Chris Stapleton. The duet will be a new version of Adele's current single, "Easy on Me." She recently shared the solo version of that song as a first taste of the collection, which comes out — in both its basic and deluxe editions — on Nov. 19. The version of "Easy on Me" that includes Stapleton's vocals is on the deluxe version of 30, which expands the track list from 12 to 15 songs and will be available exclusively at Target.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO