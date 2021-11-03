Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg & SahBabii: Best of the Week

Megan Thee Stallion, just ten days after dropping her Popeyes Hottie Sauce, has decided to bless her fans even further with the release of her mixtape, Something for Thee Hotties. And not only that — the rapper even expanded the track list hours before the release, adding songs including “Kitty Kat,” “Freakend,” “Megan’s Piano,” “Tina Snow Interlude,” and “Pipe Up,” eventually dropping the finished tape at 8 a.m. ET on October 29. The project features freestyles, including the previously released “Southside Forever,” “Outta Town,” and “Tuned In,” as well as unreleased archival cuts. “If it’s over an original beat it will be there,” Meg told fans on Twitter last week. This is Megan Thee Stallion’s first mixtape since 2019’s Fever. Check out Something for Thee Hotties below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO