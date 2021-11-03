CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg & SahBabii: Best of the Week

By Donna-Claire Chesman
DJBooth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here. Halloween arrived a few days early when Megan Thee Stallion dropped off a freestyle-laced...

djbooth.net

thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
Click2Houston.com

Megan Thee Stallion named ‘Woman Of The Year’ by Glamour Magazine

HOUSTON – Megan Thee Stallion has been named “Woman Of The Year” by Glamour Magazine. The Houston rapper was recognized for her free and confident spirit, which stems from her upbringing by her mother, grandmother, and great grandmother – “three fierce Texas women who spread gospels of care, kindness, and confidence on Houston’s south side,” Glamour Magazine writes.
State
New Jersey State
cbslocal.com

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her ‘Hellraiser’ Halloween Costume

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs live on stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic,) (CNN) — From Beyoncé to Heidi Klum, some celebrities always go all out for Halloween. This year, there’s...
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated "Hottieween" in a Skin-Tight Fairy Costume (Wings Included)

I'm willing to bet Megan Thee Stallion (and her nail artist) hasn't gotten a wink of sleep since Oct. 1, but it was well worth it for the sizzling outfits and scary looks she delivered all month long. To round out spooky season, Megan fully embraced the spirit of Halloween by hosting a "Hottieween 2021" party, where she broke out a skin-tight fairy costume that's basically a PG-13 adaptation of Tinker Bell's classic look.
Megan Thee Stallion's Dress Has a Turtleneck and Gloves, but That Massive Cutout Is Making Us Blush

Megan Thee Stallion was honored as one of Glamour's Women of the Year at the magazine's celebration Monday night, so it was only appropriate that she wore a look fit for a winner. The rapper stunned in a slinky black turtleneck dress with attached gloves, showing skin by way of an asymmetrical cutout across the waist and sleeves. How good is this architectural approach to a classic gown?
Isaiah Rashad
Pharrell
Megan Thee Stallion
Sahbabii
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Forward To Help Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Victims

Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion wants to help Astroworld Festival victims and their families, telling a reporter that it's her "duty" to provide support. The rapper, who is currently in the process of completing her final semester of college, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she reacted to the tragedy that happened last weekend in her hometown at the Astroworld Festival.
Vulture

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Fans More and More on Something for Thee Hotties

Megan Thee Stallion, just ten days after dropping her Popeyes Hottie Sauce, has decided to bless her fans even further with the release of her mixtape, Something for Thee Hotties. And not only that — the rapper even expanded the track list hours before the release, adding songs including “Kitty Kat,” “Freakend,” “Megan’s Piano,” “Tina Snow Interlude,” and “Pipe Up,” eventually dropping the finished tape at 8 a.m. ET on October 29. The project features freestyles, including the previously released “Southside Forever,” “Outta Town,” and “Tuned In,” as well as unreleased archival cuts. “If it’s over an original beat it will be there,” Meg told fans on Twitter last week. This is Megan Thee Stallion’s first mixtape since 2019’s Fever. Check out Something for Thee Hotties below.
impact601.com

Megan Thee Stallion wants to 'be paid and pretty' after graduating

Megan, 26 - who also dreams of establishing an assisted living facility in Houston - was initially asked by one of her Twitter followers: "what are u planning to do after u graduate @theestallion #SomethingBigIsComing (sic)" And in response, Megan tweeted: "I plan to continue to be paid and pretty...
Thrillist

Get Your Megan Thee Stallion x Popeyes Merch Now

When Megan Thee Stallion's collaboration with Popeyes was first announced, more than just an incredible sauce was promised. Alongside the perfectly spicy and sweet sauce, a line of merchandise was slated to be released as well. The sauce and the accompanying sandwich have already been released to critical acclaim. Now,...
FanSided

Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion drop the Animegan collection

What pairs perfectly with that new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce? The Animegan collection is the must have look that is as hot as the new hot sauce. Although the chicken sandwich wars continue to be part of the conversation, Popeyes is taking the hottest menu collaboration off the table. Ready to make a hot fashion statement?
