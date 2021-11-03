CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Hammerin' Braves rout Astros to win 1st WS crown since 1995

Trumann Democrat
 9 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Most of the season, it just...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Zack Greinke not expected to re-sign with Astros, wants to join NL team

The Astros have one of the more significant crop of free agents around the league, as the team is facing the potential departures of Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Kendall Graveman and Zack Greinke, among others. Houston may make an effort to retain some of that group, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Greinke is not expected to return to the Astros this winter.
NFL
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Astros#Hammerin#Ap
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa has encouraging message for Astros fans

The Houston Astros were able to stave off elimination with a win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night, but the odds of them coming back and winning a championship remain extremely low. Carlos Correa has not lost hope. The Astros fell behind...
MLB
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post will scare Braves fans

Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
MLB
wbok1230.com

Braves win first World Series since 1995, defeating Astros in Game 6

Most of the season, it just seemed this wasn't their year. The Atlanta Braves dropped their first four games, and soon injuries piled up. They lost their most dynamic player before the All-Star break. They were stuck below .500 in August. Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman and the Braves breezed to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Astros replacement for Carlos Correa is already on their roster

What happens to the Houston Astros if Carlos Correa leaves? Well, they’ve already got a suitable shortstop ready to go. The Houston Astros have a few tough tasks to go through with the offseason here and free agency staring them straight in the face. After losing to the Atlanta Braves...
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Atlanta Braves win 1st World Series title since 1995

Things were a bit different in 1995. A gallon of gasoline cost a mere $1.15. The No 1. song in the country was “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio featuring L.V. And the top two shows on television were ER and Seinfeld. Such was life the last time that the Atlanta Braves...
MLB
Salem News Online

Braves rout Astros, claim World Series championship

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):. The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. Jorge Soler hit his third home run of the Series, a go-ahead three-run drive in...
BASEBALL
CBS Boston

Alex Cora Says Eduardo Rodriguez Was Tipping His Pitches

BOSTON (CBS) — Eduardo Rodriguez may be among the most up-and-down pitchers in baseball. Alex Cora believes he knows why. The Red Sox manager was interviewed on WEEI this week, and said that tipping pitches continues to be a problem for the left-hander. (“Tipping” of course means offering some sign that indicates to hitters what pitch is coming.) “There were a few games there, now I can say it, people knew what was coming,” Cora said on WEEI. “We made a lot of adjustments with the hands.” Cora said he had real concerns about Rodriguez facing the Astros in the playoffs, as Houston...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy