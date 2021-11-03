Hammerin' Braves rout Astros to win 1st WS crown since 1995

BOSTON (CBS) — Eduardo Rodriguez may be among the most up-and-down pitchers in baseball. Alex Cora believes he knows why. The Red Sox manager was interviewed on WEEI this week, and said that tipping pitches continues to be a problem for the left-hander. (“Tipping” of course means offering some sign that indicates to hitters what pitch is coming.) “There were a few games there, now I can say it, people knew what was coming,” Cora said on WEEI. “We made a lot of adjustments with the hands.” Cora said he had real concerns about Rodriguez facing the Astros in the playoffs, as Houston...

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO