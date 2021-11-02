CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kontoor Brands expands Indigood water-saving program

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

Kontoor Brands Inc., the maker of Lee and Wrangler branded denim products, is expanding its water-saving manufacturing program known as Indigood facility certification. The expansion is part...

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
kamcity.com

Calbee Expands ‘Loaded’ Range Under Seabrook Brand

Calbee UK has expanded its Loaded range following the success of the restaurant-inspired Loaded Fries, its first branding snacking product under the Seabrook brand which launched last year and is now worth almost £4.2m. The new ‘Loaded Bites’ are available in two flavours, BBQ Beef and Sour Cream & Onion...
ECONOMY
Troy Record

Cohoes rolling out expanded recycling program

COHOES, N.Y. — Cohoes is rolling out a comprehensive new recycling program with the distribution of 4,500 recycling carts this month and a year-long “how to” recycle education campaign. Developed in collaboration with and including financial support from The Recycling Partnership, and with a grant from the New York State...
COHOES, NY
MarketWatch

Poshmark launches program for large brands

Poshmark Inc. has announced the launch of the Brand Closet program, giving large brands the chance to use the e-commerce retailer's social commerce capabilities to communicate directly with shoppers. Poshmark sells both new and secondhand items, and many of its shoppers are younger Gen Z and millennial consumers. Poshmark has been piloting the Brand Closet program since 2020. Poshmark stock began trading in January. The stock has tumbled nearly 36% over the past three months while the S&P 500 index is up 3.9% for the period.
RETAIL
aithority.com

Bentley Education Program Expands To Global Scope

Bentley Systems, Incorporated the infrastructure engineering software company, as a commitment to expand access to its professional applications to education, announced the global expansion of the Bentley Education program – offering seamless access to learning licenses of over 60 popular Bentley applications, at no cost, to all eligible students and educators, from middle schools through higher education levels, via the Bentley Education portal.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textile Manufacturing#Renewable Energy#Manufacturing Plant#Indigood#Kontoor Brands Inc#Wrangler#The Arvind Ltd#Naroda
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

This Singaporean Innovator Turns Pineapple Leaves into Denim, Sneaker-Ready Fibers

Nextevo is putting an unconventional spin on sustainable fibers and yarns, turning to pineapples as the source of its spun fabric with the help of local farmers in Thailand and Indonesia. The material producer, established in June 2019 and headquartered in Singapore, blends ready-to-spin fibers with other eco-friendly materials including organic cotton, Lyocell and recycled polyester for denim apparel, sneakers, upholstery and bath towels. And it’s in good company, too, with brands like Nike tapping pineapple-derived materials for unconventionally sourced products. In particular, Nextevo works with the farmers to collect pineapple leaves that are used to make the yarns. These leaves are...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Miami Herald

Kontoor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $63.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.28 per share. The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $652.3 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Employer In America

There are two answers to which organization employs the most Americans. One is the federal government. The Hill puts that figure at about 2.1 million. The other is a publicly-traded company owned, in part, by one of the richest families in the world. The topography of corporate America has changed radically since the middle of […]
ECONOMY
Winston-Salem Journal

Business Milestones

Piedmont Federal Savings Bank’s PFBoost checking account is now officially certified by Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, meeting its Bank On National Account Standards (2021-2022). Co-created by consumer advocates, leading national nonprofits, civic leaders and financial institutions, CFE Fund’s Bank On project and its National Account Standards ensure low cost, high functionality and consumer safety in bank accounts the organization certifies.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Zero-carbon flight tech that uses liquid ammonia unveiled at COP26 by British firm

A new process that could enable zero-carbon flights using liquid ammonia is being unveiled at Cop26.Thus far, hydrogen has been seen as the only potential “clean” fuel for the future of aviation (alongside battery-operated aircraft).One of the stumbling blocks is that completely different aircraft and infrastructure would be needed to accommodate storing hydrogen, either as a gas or in extremely cold liquid form.But a British venture from Oxford University scientists and rocket engine technology firm Reaction Engines is proposing using “cracked” ammonia, arguing that existing planes could use it as fuel – with some modifications – by 2030.Commercial aircraft could...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Spotlight News

The Road to Zero

DUTCHESS COUNTY — Thirty miles east of Poughkeepsie in the town of Dover, the Cricket Valley Energy Center occupies an old industrial site that was vacant for 20 years. Today, the place also points to the way of decarbonization in the energy industry. The 1,100-megawatt Cricket Valley power plant, in operation since 2020, is one […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
althealthworks.com

Sales of Oreo Cookie’s Biggest Competitor Skyrocket as Company Officially Goes Non-GMO

The best-selling cookie in the United States is Oreo by a wide margin, racking up nearly $700 million in sales for Nabisco in 2017. But the cookie is far from healthy, as most consumers know, and the issue is made worse by the fact that it contains GMO ingredients and has even tested positive for concerning amounts of the controversial Monsanto chemical glyphosate.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sourcing Journal

On Running Goes Oil-Free, Adidas ‘Strong’ in ESG

As sustainable materials continue to see rising demand, On Running and Adidas are staying ahead of the pack. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy