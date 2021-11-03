Sweet Deal from Super Dentists: $1 a Pound for Kids’ Extra Halloween Candy

Alisson Hernandez, 6, helps weigh candy at The Super Dentists office Kearny Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone

Did your children collect a little more candy than you want them to stomach?

Did you “miscalculate” and buy extra candy in case more trick-or-treaters knocked on your door?

Halloween candy buyback programs in San Diego County are collecting extra sugary treats this week to give to military service members with a sweet tooth.

If you can admit such a thing exists as having too much candy or want to share your Halloween bounty, local dental offices and nationwide programs will take it off your hands.

And most of them give you cash – a dollar a pound — for your generosity. Nov. 5 is the deadline for donations. And five kids will win Golden Tickets worth $500 each. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Halloween was always horrifying — thinking about when we would get all of these broken teeth and chipped braces,” said Dr. Kami Hoss, a San Diego orthodontist, who with his wife, pediatric dentist Nazli Keri, co-founded The Super Dentists 25 years ago.

Sixteen years ago, Hoss thought about getting the sweets out of his patients’ teeth with a fun twist: offer them money for the sugary donations.

With Middle East conflicts present, Hoss decided to donate the candy to the military.

Since 2004, The Super Dentists program has extracted more than 20,000 pounds of sweet stuff from willing donors.

The pandemic impacted the dentistry profession, and the buyback program was brought to a halt last year.

But as of the close of business Nov. 1, The Super Dentists offices have pulled in 500 pounds of fun-sized goodies.

The public, not just patients, are invited to take part.

Chocolate candy and sticky candy are the most often donated, said Karen Arreola, marketing director for The Super Dentists.

“The stickier the candy, the worse it is for your teeth,” dentists say on websites. Sticky candy stays on the teeth longer, allowing more tooth-decay-causing bacteria to feast and multiply.

Schools also have gotten in on the candy collection and use the money for student activities.

Two years ago, Edison Elementary School in the Corridor neighborhood lured in 82 pounds and candy, which benefited the school’s Associated Student Body program.

No candy, chips, cookies and other low nutrition food are allowed on pupil plates on campus.

Edison has been designated a National Health School. “We are a wellness school, so this goes along with our theme,” said school counselor Vanessa Mendez.

Pupils are encouraged to use moderation in making their choices, and they are “super excited” to take part in the program, Mendez said.

The Super Dentists offices and candy dropoff locations are:

Carmel Valley (11943 El Camino Real #200)

Chula Vista (345 F Street, Suite 260)

Eastlake (2226 Otay Lakes Road, Suites A and B)

Kearny Mesa (9737 Aero Drive #210)

Oceanside (3625 Vista Way)

Escondido (390 West Valley Parkway)

For more information, visit www.TheSuperDentists.com. Super Dentists locations are colorfully decorated with action figures.

Other dentists and organizations collecting candy and sending it to the military include dentists in the Halloween Candy Buy Back 2021:

Curtis L. Chan DDS: 12835 Pointe Del Mar Way #3, Del Mar. Phone: 858-354-4061

Spectrum Dental: 5375 Kearny Villa Rd, #103, San Diego. Phone: 858-277-5737

Ida Alfonso DMD: 5814 Van Allen Way suite #205, Carlsbad. Phone: 760-931-0144

Citracado Dental Group: 500 W. El Norte Parkway, Escondido. Phone: 760-489-5545

Warner Pediatric Dental: 1443 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. Phone: 760-942-1570

At Dr. Chan’s office, candy donations will be accepted for military troops all week following Halloween during normal business hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. Children are given $1 per pound up to 5 lbs.

Chan’s 13th annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back & Card Give Back is 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the dental office outdoor plaza at 12835 Pointe Del Mar Way, Suite #3 in Del Mar.

In 2019, the drive collected 8,756 pounds of candy, 428 Beanie Babies and 4,591 cards and letters for the troops. The Candy Buyback was able to deliver over 20,000 pounds of candy thanks to businesses and grocery stores as well as working with 15 schools and churches in the area.

In addition, each child will receive a Dr. Chan Chocolate Bar with a chance to win one of five Golden Tickets worth $100.

Another organization collecting candy is Operation Gratitude. For information how to ship the candy go to this page.