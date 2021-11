In the girls meet, Putnam's Lundgren is ninth and the Wilsonville girls place fifth at state.The Northwest Oregon Conference's best showed that they belong among Oregon's best, too. The NWOC's best boys cross country runners and teams — led by 2021 individual champion Logan Law of Milwaukie and team champ Wilsonville — proved they could compete with the state's best at the Class 5A state cross country meet at Lane Community College in Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 6. Law, who won five of his nine races in 2021 and posted the second-fastest Class 5A time of the year, placed...

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO