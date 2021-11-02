CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Monthly Mixtape: Amber Rain and Crisp Champagne

bevcooks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis mixtape, the vibe of it has nothing really to do with the title. And to be fully transparent, I hadn’t planned on even sharing this playlist with you all. I started it sort of recently when I was craving a specific sound. THIS sound. Mostly ’90s, but with a lost...

bevcooks.com

Comments / 0

Related
soundandsoulonline.com

Sound and Soul’s Halloween Mixtape

The candy bowl is filled, the pumpkins are carved, all the good little boys and ghouls got their fangs and claws sharpened and shined– all that’s left is to set the mood! Dig these 13 ghastly tracks cherry-picked by the air staff at 100.9 The Creek and the writers of SoundandSoulOnline.com!
MUSIC
bevcooks.com

Friday Flotsam

POOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLAH! (jumping right in) Okay, I feel like this year especially the Internet is showing us VERA TEW two different camps of people regarding October 31st vs. November 1st. And that is – Christmas People. (said like Summer People in all Elin Hilderbrand novels) And it reminds me of that...
WILL FERRELL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixtapes#Champagne#Christmas
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Warns ‘You Better Be Sitting Down’ for Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has been counting down the days until his debut on the hit Paramount Network series. Finn Little is one of a couple of new faces that “Yellowstone” fans will soon become acquainted with. He joins veteran actresses Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo as brand new cast members for the upcoming new season. Little will be playing “Carter,” a new character on “Yellowstone” that we know little about (no pun intended). It is safe to say that Finn Little is very excited to be joining “Yellowstone” for the fourth season. He’s been using social media to interact with fans of the show and also launched a countdown to the first new episode. Fans have been very receptive to Little and have noted how excited they are to see him on the Dutton Ranch.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Southern Bite

Easy Apple Crisp

While pumpkin and pumpkin spice both get a lot of airtime in the fall, a recent survey of my readers easily showed apples are the real star of fall desserts. That combined with a few recent requests from readers for my Apple Crisp recipe, means today is just about that… Apple Crisp.
RECIPES
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodcontessa.com

Quick Pineapple Pie (5-Minutes Recipe)

This is an easy and quick pineapple pie recipe that just takes around five minutes to make and just needs five ingredients. Rich, creamy, and fruity. Sounds perfect, right? Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. 20 ounce (1 can) crushed pineapple (do not drain) 4 ounce (2 packages) vanilla...
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Holly Willoughby poses in Zara knit and the cutest mini skirt

Holly Willoughby is giving us serious winter wardrobe envy. The This Morning host's stylist Danielle Whiteman shared a stunning snap in aid of Holly's latest Wylde Moon X Kirstie Le Marque collaboration on Saturday, and the 40-year-old presenter looked beautiful as ever. Rocking a thigh-skimming tweed mini skirt from Valentino...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Finds Short-Term Housing, Cuts RV Loose

Janelle Brown kisses her RV life goodbye as she searches for a short-term housing solution. As we’ve previously reported, the Sister Wives star was trying to soak up last-minute RV life fun before throwing in the towel for the winter seasons. Some fans of the TLC family took issue with her decision to pack it up as they thought she was more committed to living in an RV.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy