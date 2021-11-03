CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Owen Paterson: Boris Johnson backs shake-up of MP standards rules

By Long Reads
BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson has backed a shake-up of the rules on MPs' behaviour, amid moves to prevent a senior Conservative being suspended from the Commons. Owen Paterson was found to have misused his position to benefit two companies he worked for. But he says he got unfair treatment and his...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK could become corrupt country unless ministers do more to maintain standards, warns sleaze watchdog

The UK risks becoming a corrupt country unless the right decisions are taken by the current generation of political leaders to ensure that ethical standards are maintained, Whitehall’s sleaze watchdog has warned.The comments from the chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Lord Evans of Weardale, came days after Boris Johnson protested that the UK “is not remotely a corrupt country”.They will be seen as a swipe at the prime minister, who has refused to apologise for his attempt to neuter parliament’s standards procedures to save Owen Paterson from punishment for sleaze, had previously overruled his ethical adviser...
U.K.
The Independent

The Tories are known for ruthlessly ditching leaders – Boris Johnson will be looking over his shoulder

“Boris doesn’t really believe anything except people like him should be left alone to do what they want,” one former Boris Johnson aide told me. Indeed, Johnson has reportedly earned more than £4m from his outside interests in the past 14 years.Perhaps this helps to explain his woeful mishandling of the Owen Paterson affair and his reluctance to tighten the MPs’ code of conduct. On Monday, the Commons will formally overturn the ill-fated decision to change the system of investigating complaints against MPs to try to save Paterson’s skin. Johnson should use this opportunity to apologise for the fiasco and to...
POLITICS
AFP

Former UK minister embroiled in sleaze row defends conduct

A Conservative lawmaker at the centre of a sleaze row in Britain following reports he used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work insisted Wednesday he had not broken the rules. - 'Appropriate' - British lawmakers are permitted to hold second jobs, so long as they declare them, but are not allowed to use their parliamentary offices or resources for such work.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

Johnson insists UK not corrupt despite second job MP scandal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday dismissed claims that corruption was rife in Britain, as his ruling Conservative party was embroiled in a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations about MPs with second jobs. Revelations that former attorney general Geoffrey Cox used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work have triggered a standards inquiry, even as he maintained he had not broken any rules. It came after Johnson last week tried -- and failed -- to change the rules on sanctioning errant MPs, when another Tory MP, Owen Paterson, was found to have lobbied ministers for two firms that had him on the payroll. Both cases have opened up MPs to renewed scrutiny about potential conflicts of interest, more than a decade after a scandal over expenses that caused public anger and prompted a string of resignations.
JOBS
The Independent

Council funding shake-up dropped because it would hit Boris Johnson’s ‘Red Wall’ voters

A controversial local council funding shake-up has been shelved over fears it would penalise Boris Johnson’s new ‘Red Wall’ voters in the North of England.Town halls were set to retain 75 per cent of business rates income – instead of funds being redistributed from a central pot – a switch long opposed by council leaders in poorer areas.They fear it would hit councils where fewer firms pay rates and with less income from council tax, which are effectively propped up by Whitehall currently.David Cameron’s government announced 100 per cent business rate retention by 2020, a proportion cut to 75...
POLITICS
BBC

We will make every effort to get MP rules right, says Boris Johnson

The government will make "every effort" to get standards rules for MPs "right", Boris Johnson has said following the row over former Tory MP Owen Paterson. Government-backed plans to review the system after Mr Paterson was found to have broken lobbying rules were withdrawn following a fierce backlash. The PM's...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Commons#Labour#Conservatives
The Independent

Owen Paterson news: Johnson ‘sad’ after ‘friend’ quits as MP over U-turn on suspension and sleaze vote

Boris Johnson has said he is “very sad” that his “friend and colleague of decades”, Owen Paterson, decided to resign as an MP after the government U-turned on a vote to reconsider his immediate suspension and create a new sleaze system for parliament.Mr Paterson, a former Tory minister, who was facing suspension from the Commons over a finding he had accepted payment for lobbying activities but insisted he was innocent, said: “I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics.”In a statement, the prime minister responded he was sad Westminster would lose the North Shropshire...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
newschain

Owen Paterson resigns as MP instead of facing fresh vote on suspension

Owen Paterson has resigned as an MP after Boris Johnson U-turned to allow a fresh vote on the former minister’s suspension after being found to have breached lobbying rules. The senior Tory announced his resignation on Thursday after the Prime Minister was forced into a retreat over plans to prevent his immediate suspension by launching a review of the entire disciplinary system.
POLITICS
The Independent

Owen Paterson resigns as MP after government U-turn on sleaze committee

Owen Paterson has dramatically resigned as the Tory MP for North Shropshire after being found to have breached lobbying rules, saying: “I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics.”It comes after Boris Johnson’s government performed a screeching U-turn over the decision to block the former cabinet minister’s suspension with plans to create a Conservative-dominated committee to rewrite House of Commons sleaze rules.Wednesday’s vote prompted widespread outrage, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer branding it government “corruption” and the chair of the current Standards Committee describing it as the kind of action that might be expected...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s survival instinct has kicked in – but why did he think the Owen Paterson vote was a good idea?

Boris Johnson realised at an early stage that he had made a bad decision to try to overturn the verdict of an independent standards committee. Unlike last year, when he stood by Dominic Cummings for months after his conviction in the court of public opinion for lockdown rules hypocrisy, this morning’s U-turn tries to limit the damage.The reversal means that the prime minister gets the second-worst of three worlds. He shouldn’t have tried to block the suspension of Owen Paterson, the Tory former cabinet minister, in the first place, but the worst outcome for Johnson and the Tory party...
POLITICS
The Guardian

How did your MP vote on the Owen Paterson case?

All but a few Tory MPs voted on Wednesday not to suspend Owen Paterson after he was found guilty of paid lobbying by a standards watchdog. The amendment also provided for changing the system for investigating breaches of standards. Find out how your MP voted.
POLITICS
BBC

Owen Paterson quits as MP over lobbying row 'nightmare'

Owen Paterson has resigned as an MP after a row over his conduct led to a government U-turn. The Conservative was found to have broken lobbying rules and was facing suspension - until Tory MPs blocked it by calling for an overhaul of the MPs' standards watchdog instead. They initially...
POLITICS
The Guardian

MP Owen Paterson resigns from ‘cruel world of politics’

Owen Paterson has announced his resignation as MP for North Shropshire, after Boris Johnson made clear he would no longer seek to prevent the former cabinet minister from being punished by parliament for lobbying. “I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics,” the MP for...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy