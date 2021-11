The Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2022 earnings conference call was held on 3 November 2021 where EA CEO Andrew Wilson talked about the future of NFT and blockchain in the gaming industry. In the future, EA is planning to adopt “collectible digital content” including NFTs as a definite part of its evolving strategies. However, the future is not near as all the plans are still in an early stage. EA had stated this in their Q2 2022 conference call and as per their claim, they are still to figure out how the digital collectives are going to work.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO