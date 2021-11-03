CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Coal miners profit from energy market turmoil

By Neil Hume
Financial Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThungela Resources endured a baptism of fire in June when it was demerged from FTSE 100 miner Anglo American, with its share price sinking as much as 25 per cent on its trading debut in what had been billed a test of investor appetite in coal stocks. But since...

www.ft.com

Related
rigzone.com

USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace

About 1.6 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a monthly record, was shipped out in October, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. If the Biden Administration decides to tap U.S. emergency crude reserves to push down domestic energy prices, it may not help all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Legacy coal and nuclear stations drive RWE profit

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Nov 11 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany's largest power producer, posted a 6% rise in nine-month core profit, thanks in part to the non-core coal business that has come under investor pressure as part of global efforts to cut carbon emissions. In the first nine months of the year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Virginia Mercury

As steel demand rises, Virginia coal mining is on the upswing

Virginia is seeing an uptick in coal mining as demand for steel surges amid global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and federal plans for sweeping infrastructure investment.  Since Aug. 10, the Virginia Department of Energy has received applications for 10 new licenses to sell coal and one request to reactivate an existing license. Seven […] The post As steel demand rises, Virginia coal mining is on the upswing appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles increase as oil prices fall

U.S. crude inventories increased by 1 million barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $83.89 at 9:31 a.m. Central. The nation’s commercial crude inventories increased to 435.1 million barrels during the week ended Nov. 5 from about 434.1 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday. With the inventory increase, the country has about 7 percent less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Department said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Investors pushed mining giants to quit coal. Now it’s backfiring

It was supposed to be a big win for climate activists: another of the world’s most powerful mining companies had caved to investor demands that it stop digging up coal. Instead, Anglo American Plc’s strategy reversal has become a case study for unintended consequences. Its exit has transformed mines that were scheduled for eventual closure into the engine room for a growth-hungry coal business.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

Influx of crypto miners to Kazakhstan reportedly strains energy supply

Now responsible for the second-largest contribution to the Bitcoin hash rate, Kazakhstan’s energy grid may be unprepared to handle the addition of many cryptocurrency miners from China and others looking to capitalize on low-cost electricity. In a Wednesday report from Reuters, government officials in Kazakhstan estimate that unregistered crypto miners...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.
BUSINESS
AFP

Australia's coal country looks to a less sooty future

Australia's conservative leaders have defied calls for urgent climate action, boasting they will sell coal for as long as anyone is buying. But in the country's carbon heartland, locals are already preparing for life beyond fossil fuels. Two-hundred-and-thirty years ago, among the verdant outcrops that flank the southeastern coastal town of Newcastle, a band of escaped convicts made the first recorded discovery of coal on the Australian continent. It would begin Australia's long love affair with the sooty fuel that now nets the country tens of billions of dollars a year and has made Newcastle the world's largest coal-exporting port. Nathan Clements was born and raised in the nearby town of Singleton, which he described as "very much the heartland of coal mining here".
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
mining.com

The energy crisis that helped revive coal is easing, for now

An energy crisis in two of Asia’s key economies that caused power shortages, sent fuel prices surging and risked slowing growth is beginning to ease, though bitter winter weather will pose further challenges. Supplies of coal, the key source of electricity generation in China and India, are beginning to rise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

