Whatever social media platform you are using, the one thing that is common amongst all of them is the concept of doomscrolling. You will always be prone to finding something that interests you on the newsfeed, and you will not even know before spending hours drowning in that content. Unless you are keeping track of the content you are consuming, and the time you are spending, it is a trap that is hard to come out of. Well, that is why Instagram is working on bringing a new feature that wants you to take a break.

