‘As an industry, we need to define hybrid’: How Zoom’s CMO is thinking about the future of work

We often talk about the 3 Ds of the future of work at my company. They are disruptive technology, distributed learning, and digital transformation. I think we will see each of these play out in the future of work because technology has already had to shift dramatically because of the pandemic. We will only see more of this as time goes on. Distributed learning is similar to what I mentioned earlier in the interview, we will see more variety in how and where people work because companies will have to meet their employees where they are. And digital transformation highlights how our world, our interactions, and the way we do business have all been transformed by technology — we will see our processes transformed even further by digital tools, and this will help us in our work lives.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO