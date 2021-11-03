‘As an industry, we need to define hybrid’: How Zoom’s CMO is thinking about the future of work

The pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of life on a global scale. According to Anne Massey, dean of the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management, “We just lived the ‘age of acceleration’ to the nth degree.” Before the pandemic, she suggests, technological progress was moving faster than human adaptation, but the mass moves of employers to remote and virtual work, along with the adoption of Zoom and other video conferencing systems for social and family interactions, forced the human element to pick up the pace. “We leapfrogged over some steps, as far as individual and team users in organizations,” she says. “These technologies were put in the hands of people, maybe with minimal training, and everybody figured out how to get the work done. We’ve become more adaptable.”
