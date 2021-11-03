CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

‘As an industry, we need to define hybrid’: How Zoom’s CMO is thinking about the future of work

By Kimeko McCoy
Digiday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs work from home and shelter in place became the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom saw explosive growth. Now, the communications technology company has turned its eye to what comes next. The BBC reports that Zoom expects sales to climb more than 40% this year, reaching more than...

digiday.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRepublic

How to create planned spontaneity in a hybrid work environment

Detractors of remote and hybrid work models worry about missing spontaneous collaboration. With some thought, these moments can be actively created. Perhaps the most significant change to the way we work around the globe in the last 18 months has been definitive, irrevocable proof that many organizations can not only function but thrive in a remote working environment. For years, concerns about productivity were drivers for many companies to limit remote working to a few people or functions, or treat it as a special circumstance for employees who were willing to plead their own cases.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Ramesh Ramani of ExpertusONE: “We often talk about the 3 Ds of the future of work at my company”

We often talk about the 3 Ds of the future of work at my company. They are disruptive technology, distributed learning, and digital transformation. I think we will see each of these play out in the future of work because technology has already had to shift dramatically because of the pandemic. We will only see more of this as time goes on. Distributed learning is similar to what I mentioned earlier in the interview, we will see more variety in how and where people work because companies will have to meet their employees where they are. And digital transformation highlights how our world, our interactions, and the way we do business have all been transformed by technology — we will see our processes transformed even further by digital tools, and this will help us in our work lives.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Building a Stock Portfolio? Here's How to Think About Position Sizing

If you have around 25 stocks in your portfolio, you may be wondering what your average position size should be. In this video clip from "Beat & Raise," recorded on Sept. 24, contributors Brian Withers, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, and Neil Patel share their advice on how to best think about position sizing when building out your stock portfolio.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmo#Innovation#Remote Work#Use Case
protocol.com

How Loom created an industry — and maybe figured out the future of work

Loom didn't start out to be an "asynchronous video messaging platform." That phrase would have hardly made any sense when Joe Thomas, Vinay Hiremath and Shahed Khan started working together in 2015. Even a couple of years ago, Loom's tools for quickly recording and sharing videos struck many users as more nifty than necessary. Loom knew it was onto something, but even its founders couldn't have guessed exactly what it was. Or just how fast it would take off.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Productivity Anywhere: How The Hybrid Model Can Rewrite The Future Of Work

Ben Crawford is the CEO of CentralNic, the fastest-growing company in the domain name industry, with 47 million domains using its platforms. When I last wrote about pandemic-prompted digital transformation, I ended with some thoughts about the future of remote work and its potential for economic growth, job creation and increased prosperity. Since then, Gartner has estimated that remote workers will make up around 30% of the global workforce by the end of this year, and as much as half of all knowledge workers will be working remotely as we head into 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
spikenow.com

The biggest thing since the internet is coming, and it will be the future of how we work

In recent months you may have heard the term “metaverse” and how it is set to change the way we live, learn, work and connect. The “metaverse” is defined as a virtual space where users can interact, create and explore with computer-generated environments and other users. This means that you can work, study and even hang out with friends without physically leaving the space you’re in. The metaverse is meant to bring back human emotion and connection to the time you spend online.
INTERNET
Poets and Quants

How COVID Transformed The Future Of Work

The pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of life on a global scale. According to Anne Massey, dean of the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management, “We just lived the ‘age of acceleration’ to the nth degree.” Before the pandemic, she suggests, technological progress was moving faster than human adaptation, but the mass moves of employers to remote and virtual work, along with the adoption of Zoom and other video conferencing systems for social and family interactions, forced the human element to pick up the pace. “We leapfrogged over some steps, as far as individual and team users in organizations,” she says. “These technologies were put in the hands of people, maybe with minimal training, and everybody figured out how to get the work done. We’ve become more adaptable.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
BBC
mobileworldlive.com

GSMA CMO highlights industry role in North America

LIVE FROM MWC21 LOS ANGELES: Stephanie Lynch-Habib, CMO of industry group GSMA (pictured), underlined the importance of the mobile sector to the North American economy, a contribution she argued remained pivotal for the region’s growth. In the opening keynote, Lynch-Habib explained 327 million people in North America were subscribed to...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Hybrid work model is here to stay: how to maintain employee collaboration and productivity?

According to the latest research, the hybrid work model is here to stay. Our working habits are one of many domains that went through a disruptive process during the pandemic. Social distancing forced organizations worldwide to ask their employees to work from home (WFH) or even “anywhere” (WFA) away from the office. The borders between work and private time became blurred in the last year and a half, and it seems that there is no way to “turn back the clock” to the world as we knew it before.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Forbes

How To Optimize For Hybrid Work Models And Build High-Performing Teams

President of UNFOLD + CEO of The Academy of Tomorrow & keynote speaker. Helping leaders future-proof their career & organization. If the pandemic has given us one — and only one — good thing, it's the acceptance of remote work. Many employees love it and leaders are championing a remote scenario as well. Even entire companies are warming to the idea: A McKinsey survey of 100 executives in different regions and industries found that nine out of 10 companies planned to combine remote and on-site work schedules. Yet, there is still plenty of opposition out there.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
mit.edu

Will Relaxed Rules About Hybrid Work Improve Productivity and Performance?

The MIT SMR Strategy Forum offers monthly insights from academic experts on pressing strategy issues related to business, management, technology, and public policy. For much of 2021, the Great Office Return was expected to climax in the fall. But thanks to the delta variant of the coronavirus, many organizations’ office-return plans were paused, postponed, reconsidered, or discarded. Some returns have marched (or lurched) along. Others have been put off to 2022. Throughout the uncertainty, leaders have had to grapple with what to tell employees about work-from-home arrangements.
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

Hybrid Work is Really About Trust

More than anything else, successful hybrid working is about trust. CEOs trusting managers, managers trusting employees and employees trusting themselves and their teammates to do the right thing, regardless of where they are based, to achieve the outcomes they hope to achieve. Yet, when it comes to the decisions that...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bizjournals

Intel outlines its future of work with a hybrid-first model

The company's 7,000 Silicon Valley workers might not all be on site all the time anymore. The Silicon Valley Business Journal recognizes the philanthropic efforts of Silicon Valley by its businesses and nonprofits with our annual Corporate Philanthropy Awards.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

The future of work is closer than you think

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter where we share the latest tips, tools and insights to help you stay informed about the modern tech office. Today: The future of work, the perils of unlimited vacation, and the disconnect between executives and employees. —Amber Burton, reporter (email | twitter) The future...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
makeuseof.com

Zoom Is Testing Ads for Free Users: Here's How They Will Work

It's finally happening—some Zoom users will start seeing ads after leaving a meeting on Zoom. Zoom has announced that it will be testing ads for free users in some countries, although it reassures users that their privacy will not be compromised. So, how will Zoom's ads pilot program work?. Zoom...
SOFTWARE
PCWorld

How Kandao’s smart conference webcams solve hybrid work headaches

Hybrid working has its pros and cons. It may let you achieve a better work-life balance, but you have to deal with communicating with people remotely a whole lot more. Kandao’s conference cameras fix the problems of low-quality laptop webcams. They also solve the headaches of meetings where some of the participants are in a meeting room and the rest working from home.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy