GOP carries Luzerne County Council contest

Perry

In a major sweep, Luzerne County voters filled all five vacant county seats with Republicans, according to unofficial general election results.

Incumbent Chris Perry will keep his seat, and voters also selected John Lombardo, Gregory S. Wolovich Jr., Brian Thornton and Kevin Lescavage.

The five Democrats that did not secure seats: Jane Walsh Waitkus, Maryann V. Velez, Jimmy Sabatino and incumbents Matthew Vough and Sheila Saidman.

The results mean the 11-member council will have only two Democrats when newly elected members take office in January: Tim McGinley and Robert Schnee.

Republicans LeeAnn McDermott, Kendra Radle and Stephen J. Urban also currently serve along with Walter Griffith, although council will have to fill Griffith’s seat with another Republican in 2022 because he was elected county controller.

Conclusions about the outcome are based on results available at 12:30 a.m., with 180 of 186 precincts reported. Results from one precinct in Hazle Township had not yet been delivered to the election bureau at that time. Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the results from the remaining five precincts in Swoyersville, Plymouth Township and Bear Creek Township won’t be tallied until Wednesday because they were sequestered due to previously reported mail ballot errors that had been corrected on the electronic voting machines, she said.

County Republican Chairman Justin Behrens said he believes the county council election outcome is “a direct reflection that people are not happy with what’s going on in this country.”

He also said his party has invested significant resources finding and supporting strong candidates in local races since he became chairman four years ago.

“The people have spoken. You cannot deny this county is a red county,” Behrens said.

Perry, 72, of Fairview Township, thanked the voters for reelecting him. He serves as council vice chair and has stressed he is actively involved in council committees and has worked with colleagues to improve the county’s fiscal standing.

“I will continue to do what I’ve always done, trying to do the best for Luzerne County,” Perry said. “Going forward we have a lot of work to do.”

That work will include selecting the next county manager and figuring out a way to boost the county’s drained capital projects fund.

Lombardo, 28, of Pittston, is a full-time firefighter/EMT at the City Fire Bureau and said he was largely running for council to focus on economic development, fiscal responsibility and preserving local history and nature.

“I am extremely humbled by all the support I’ve received,” Lombardo said.

He had expected to win based on feedback he received but was elated to be the top vote-getter.

“I’m so excited to represent Luzerne County and work with everyone on council and the county manager,” Lombardo said. “We need to work together because that’s the only way we’re going to make Luzerne County a wonderful place to live and stay.”

Thornton, 61, and Lescavage, 56, ran as a team, saying they had previously worked productively and effectively together on West Pittston Council. However, they emphasized they would vote independently if they are both elected to council.

They jointly cite their municipal experience overseeing a $10 million sewer project, negotiating collective bargaining agreements, removing and restoring blighted properties and hiring police and public works employees.

Both men reside in West Pittston. Thornton has worked as a project engineer in New York City and as a financial advisor in the county for 28 years. Lescavage has worked as a sales representative for the Reading Coal Company for 36 years, where he covers a six-state territory.

Thornton said he believes the Republican victories in county races largely stem from a national wave of frustration over rising gas and food prices and other inflation.

“We’re looking very much forward to sitting on council,” Thornton said.

The duo is “at the twilight of our careers” and does not “owe favors to anyone,” he said.

“When we get on council we may annoy both Republicans and Democrats because we’re going to vote independently,” he said. “We’re going to govern from a point of view that we’re here for the residents of Luzerne County. That’s the way it’s going to be.”

Wolovich, 29, of Hanover Township, is an assistant manager at Wegmans Food Market in Wilkes-Barre Township.

He said he is open to input from any residents and is interested in working with all municipalities. Wolovich personally visiting and meeting with representatives of all 76 municipalities in the county on the campaign trail to understand their concerns and perspectives.

Wolovich also wants to focus on promoting historic landmarks in the county and getting people involved in reactivating the county’s idle blighted property review committee.

He maintained his accounting training and fiscally conservative approach would be an asset to council.

“The people of Luzerne County are important to me, and it’s going to be great to finally get a chance to work for the greater good and betterment of Luzerne County,” Wolovich said.

Council members are elected for four-year terms at $8,000 annually. Their duties include approving the budget and larger contracts, appointing members to outside county boards, enacting codes and ordinances, confirming nominations to eight division head positions and hiring and evaluating the manager.