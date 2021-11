Devin Harper burst into the backfield and dropped West Virginia quarterback Jarrett Doege for a loss of seven yards. His sack was on the Mountaineers second drive of the game, and it was the Cowboys first sack Saturday. On the ensuing drive, the Cowboys got another sack, and then another. The Cowboys ended up with eight total in the 24-3 win on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO