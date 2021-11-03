CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla 4680 cell production grows roots in Giga Texas

Cover picture for the articleMaterials for Tesla’s 4680 cell were recently delivered to Gigafactory Texas, hinting that the EV maker may already be preparing to start test production of its custom batteries for next year. In drone operator Jeff Roberts’ recent video, two truckloads of battery production equipment entered the storage area of...

KTLA

After Twitter poll, Elon Musk sells off $5 billion in Tesla shares

After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker’s stock, raising over $5 billion. The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk’s stake in the company. About $1.1 billion will go toward paying tax obligations for […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KTLA

California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
investing.com

VW Praises and BMW Pans Tesla as German Plant Nears Production

(Bloomberg) -- Stay on top of the revolutions reshaping the auto world — from EVs to self-driving cars — by signing up for Hyperdrive’s newsletter here. Elon Musk sells $5 billion of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock. Daimler (OTC: DDAIF ) unwinds equity ties with Renault (PA: RENA ). Rivian...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla finally adds Waypoints, a long-requested feature promised over a year ago

Tesla has added Waypoints to improve the in-car navigation experience with Software Update 2021.40.5. Waypoints have been long requested by many Tesla owners, and the automaker has finally come through after Elon Musk confirmed they would be added in September 2020. Tesla does not refer to them as “Waypoints,” however....
TECHNOLOGY
KTAL

Tesla approved to sell electricity in Texas

KXAN's Tahera Rahman explains the process Tesla took to gain approval to sell electricity in Texas and how they'll do it. Huntington rolls over Tioga in first round playoff matchup. DeSoto Parish Animal Control committee comes to agreement on 2022 budget. Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City set to start taking...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y Performance ready for delivery in China, hits EU in early 2022

Giga Shanghai seems ready to deliver the Tesla Model Y Performance in China and Europe in the coming months. Tesla Model Y Performance vehicles were already spotted on car carriers in China, hinting at impending deliveries to reservation holders. According to Tesla China’s order page, Model Y Performance deliveries will...
WORLD
teslarati.com

Tesla displaces Mercedes-Benz as third-most-popular luxury brand in U.S.

Tesla has officially displaced Mercedes-Benz as the third-most-popular luxury automotive brand in the United States, quickly approaching BMW and Lexus, which took first and second place, respectively. The data comes from Automotive News, which reported the story earlier this week. According to the report, Mercedes-Benz accumulated 213,708 vehicle registrations through...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

StoreDot turns out ultra-fast, Tesla-like 4680 cells on a mass production line

StoreDot, an Israel-based electric vehicle battery startup, today claimed that it has become the first company to produce silicon-dominant extreme fast charge (XFC) cells for electric vehicles on a mass production line. StoreDot’s partner, EVE Energy in China, produced the A-Series samples of XFC pouch cells. StoreDot says that it...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Rivian is looking to produce 1 million vehicles annually by the end of the decade

Rivian may only be starting its initial production activities, but the company has already announced some of its ambitious goals for the end of the decade. As per CEO RJ Scaringe in an interview ahead of the company’s market debut on the Nasdaq, Rivian is planning to build at least one million vehicles annually by the end of 2030.
BUSINESS
Chicago Tribune

EV truck manufacturer Rivian raises nearly $12 billion in massive IPO

Rivian, the startup electric truck manufacturer, rolled out one of the biggest initial public offerings in years Wednesday, raising nearly $12 billion and valuing the company at more than $77 billion. The EV automaker, which launched production of its R1T pickup truck in September, is now worth nearly as much as Ford and General Motors. Investors may have their sights set even higher, hoping ...
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

Rivian shares leap in market debut, topping value of Ford, GM

Electric truck maker Rivian soared in its Wall Street debut on Wednesday, making the company worth more than traditional automakers Ford and General Motors. Shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent in its first day of trading, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account -- well above Detroit's legacy manufacturers. The red-hot startup is taking advantage of investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, where star performer Tesla recently surpassed $1 trillion market capitalization. Rivian had announced late Tuesday that it had raised $11.9 billion in its initial public offering, setting the share price at $78 in the largest IPO since 2014 when China's online giant Alibaba went public.

