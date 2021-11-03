CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Corners offers new vaccine schedule

Cover picture for the articleFour Corners Health Department has a new COVID Vaccine Clinic schedule, beginning the week of Nov. 1. Vaccine clinics will be every week on Tuesday and Friday from noon...

WMUR.com

Some New Hampshire schools offering optional vaccine clinics for children

WINDHAM, N.H. — The Windham School District is just one district in New Hampshire that will provide the opportunity for parents to vaccinate their children. But, there are other options for parents looking to do it quicker. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has rolled out nationwide for children between 5- and 11-years-old....
WINDHAM, NH
CBS Chicago

Cash Incentives Offered For Eligible Kids 5 to 11-Years-Old To Get Vaccinated

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago kids ages five to 11 are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations, but did you know there’s a cash incentive? When they get their shots at Chicago Public Health events or clinics, the kids are eligible for $100 in visa gift cards — $50 dollars for each dose. These children got their first doses Wednesday at the Esperanza Southwest Vaccine Center. Another two dozen or so have vaccination appointments here again today. Several local pharmacies also are offering shots for kids. The Chicago Health Department is planning several vaccination events through the end of the year. To get your child vaccinated, you have to register and you can do that starting Friday at www.chi.gov/youthvax. If you want your kids vaccinated by Christmas so they can visit loved ones here are some days to think about. There are 21 days between shots — then 14 more days to achieve full results. Target the week of Nov. 15 for the 1st dose and the week of Dec. 6 for the second dose. that will ensure you’ll be good by Christmas.
CHICAGO, IL
Leavenworth Times

Vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. at 500 Eisenhower Road. No appointment is necessary. Children 12 years old and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic. Adults also can receive the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic as well as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnnson vaccines.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
countytimes.com

Brookfield offers child COVID vaccines in partnership with New Milford clinics

BROOKFIELD — Local kids will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at New Milford clinics after the vaccine receives final authorization this week, according to an announcement from Brookfield Health Director Raymond Sullivan. Brookfield has partnered with New Milford’s health department to organize specialized child clinics as soon as...
BROOKFIELD, CT
cbs4local.com

New Mexico DOH provides guidance on scheduling pediatric Pfizer vaccinations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico Department of Health has released additional guidance around vaccine availability for 5-11 year-olds. Pediatric Pfizer shipments are arriving in New Mexico in three waves between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, and some providers have not yet received their shipments, a news release from NMDOH stated.
HEALTH
KOAT 7

How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine for young children in New Mexico

New Mexico parents can now schedule an appointment to get their kids, ages 5-11, the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. To schedule an appointment, parents must first register their children on the state’s vaccine website and from there they will be emailed a confirmation code to make their child an appointment. Parents...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania offers new COVID-19 vaccine incentive to state workers

Pennsylvania state employees are being offered five days of paid time off for being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year. The so-called "verification leave" can be taken between Dec. 20 and March 31, the Office of Administration said Monday. Employees will receive payment for any unused days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Laurel Health now offers all three COVID-19 vaccines at its locations, scheduling eligible patients for booster shots

TIOGA & BRADFORD COUNTIES, Pa. (WETM) – The Laurel Health Centers are now offering all three Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines at their locations throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties. Everyone 12 and up is currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Community members can schedule an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine (approved for 12+), the Moderna vaccine (approved […]
TIOGA, NY
Homer News

More vaccination clinics offered

Homer saw an increase in the positive COVID-19 test rate last week, South Peninsula Hospital Public Information Officer and Director of Communications Derotha Ferraro wrote in an email. The rate went up to 10% from 8% last week. The mass vaccine clinics come as the surge in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations...
HOMER, AK
wiartonecho.com

Four new local COVID cases Monday, pop-up vaccination clinics set

Grey-Bruce added four new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the Grey Bruce Health Unit reported in its daily situation report. Three cases in Hanover and one in Chatsworth brought the cumulative total of COVID infections since the start of the pandemic in Grey-Bruce to 2,417 cases. There were 33 active COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
MOSCOW, ID
WBOY 12 News

Marion County DECA students host event bringing awareness to homelessness

RACHEL, W.Va. – DECA hosted its annual One Night Without a Home event at Marion County Technical Center Saturday night. One Night Without a Home is a program that Marion County High School DECA students organized for awareness of homelessness in the county. The students make makeshift homes out of cardboard and tents to experience […]
MARION COUNTY, WV

