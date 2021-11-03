Four Corners offers new vaccine schedule

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago kids ages five to 11 are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations, but did you know there’s a cash incentive? When they get their shots at Chicago Public Health events or clinics, the kids are eligible for $100 in visa gift cards — $50 dollars for each dose. These children got their first doses Wednesday at the Esperanza Southwest Vaccine Center. Another two dozen or so have vaccination appointments here again today. Several local pharmacies also are offering shots for kids. The Chicago Health Department is planning several vaccination events through the end of the year. To get your child vaccinated, you have to register and you can do that starting Friday at www.chi.gov/youthvax. If you want your kids vaccinated by Christmas so they can visit loved ones here are some days to think about. There are 21 days between shots — then 14 more days to achieve full results. Target the week of Nov. 15 for the 1st dose and the week of Dec. 6 for the second dose. that will ensure you’ll be good by Christmas.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO