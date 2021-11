A judge has issued a decision in a controversial move by Cedar Falls officials to consolidate the city's police and fire departments into a public safety operation. Two years ago, attorneys for the International Association of Firefighters Local 1366 filed a petition in Black Hawk County District Court in an attempt to stop city officials from appointing candidates with little firefighter experience to fire department leadership roles under the combined safety services department. The former Cedar Falls firefighters' union filed the petition in July 2019 in an effort to get those appointments overturned.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO