“This is the Lord’s doing. It is marvelous in our eyes. This is the day which the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118:23-24 When Macedonia Baptist Church holds its Church Dedication Celebration on Sunday, November 14, it will be more than to celebrate the completion of Phase 1 of the church’s major renovation project. The event will also be an opportunity to let the people of Waynesburg know this is a church for anyone who has a need— spiritually or otherwise.

3 DAYS AGO