CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Promoting Your Music Career seminar Nov. 13

By Authors List
mulletwrapper.net
 9 days ago

Bruce Wawrzyniak of Now Hear This will present the Promoting Your Music Career Seminar at the Flora-Bama’s Dome Stage on Nov. 13 from 10-11:30 a.m. There is no charge. Whether...

mulletwrapper.net

Comments / 0

Related
LSU Reveille

Geauxchella: A new music festival for LSU students that promotes local bands

The Student Activities Board launched Geauxchella, a new music festival for LSU students, on Nov. 3 featuring live performances and free food. The idea for Geauxchella stemmed from information systems and decision sciences senior Jordan Joshua in the fall of 2019. “The organization process was challenging at first,” said Joshua....
BATON ROUGE, LA
magneticmag.com

Spotlight: How Music Data is Changing Artists’ Careers

Making it in the music business has always been tough, but the internet has made it even tougher. With over 60,000 tracks uploaded to Spotify each day, every artist’s new release is competing with nearly 100 million others for attention. In short – good luck getting discovered. Instead of turning...
INTERNET
cityweekly.net

Music Update Nov. 5

For a deeply affective album that would be spare if not for the richness of its every note, listen to Alyssa Pyper’s album, salt crust. The Salt Lake musician put out the album earlier this fall, and it is a haunting trip through the consciousness of a person bound up in deep, spiritual introspection, and the swirl of symbolic imagery she uses to describe that inward looking. Not only is Pyper’s lyricism compelling poetry on its own, but it finds an equal partner in her instrumental accompaniment—on the sixth track, “ruin-ate,” her violin acts almost as a second voice for Pyper, at some points even rubbing raw with a low creak, like a voice breaking with emotion. On “crimson crown” the instrument becomes a stark swirl of plucks, which grow from delicacy to something like aggression, or chaos. The keening violin takes over the end of the song, invoking drama, and throughout that song in particular, the eerie works of Geneviève Castée feel most kin to Pyper. And while all the songs on the album speak to tensions, of religion or desire, “garden of eve” is by far the most heart-wrenching—it is claustrophobic, and frantically builds with sharp, twisting, strings that beat with the urgency of a panicked heart. In it, however, Pyper sings carefully “Garden of Eve / stuck on my sleeve / tear off / tear free,” and with the instruments quietly screaming around her, easily conveys the feeling of a snake “caught in my lung / can’t think / can’t breathe / snake inside of me.” Later, though, it seems that Pyper does at least temporarily escape the things that plague her. In “salt crust, off my feet,” she sings about taking herself back, and using her feet to run to the next song “in the water,” where she settles into some kind of transformation. However, on the swelling closer, “prayer,” things seem to curl back inwards, and she sings, “you’re afraid and you cry / the salt still crusting you inside”—the only lyrics in the song. It is an album to sit and listen to while doing nothing else, because Pyper’s words, and her violin, create an almost tangible effect in the air, commanding a physical presence in the room. No live shows of Pyper’s seem to be on the horizon, so listening online is a must. Visit alyssapyper.bandcamp.com to find the album.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Career#The Seminar#Now Hear This
tallahasseemagazine.com

Music to Your Ears

Music is the great uniter. A song can be sensory and full of memory. Songs tell stories for those who gather and listen. For 13 years, listening ears have been summoned by the songs of more than 200 songwriters at the 30A Songwriters Festival. In intimate coffee houses, restaurants, theatres...
MUSIC
kcrw.com

Music could be your whole life

In episode two of Bent By Nature, co-producer Bob Carlson explores the life of influential and enigmatic DJ Deirdre O’Donoghue behind the mic. Born in New York City and DJing across the country before landing at KCRW, O’Donoghue didn’t talk much about her past or private life — even in the face of personal demons, and eventually, her deteriorating health. But O’Donoghue’s fierce passion for music manifested in close friendships with those who came through her studio and beyond, from artists like Michael Stipe and Julian Cope, to record store owners, to young station volunteers she nurtured and mentored. Even amidst a kind of self-appointed solitude, O’Donoghue devoted herself to those she chose to let in, coming to the aid of artists in dire straits and offering solace within her record-filled apartment alongside a cup of tea and her cherished pet birds.
SANTA MONICA, CA
mulletwrapper.net

“Record Labels In Independent World” Seminar Nov. 6

“Record Labels In Independent World” Seminar Nov. 6. Sean Gasaway will present a free seminar titled “Songwriting, Music Publishing & Record Labels In An Independent World” on Nov. 6 fro 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. at the Flora-Bama Dome Stage. Gasaway has been in the music business for over 25...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
wydaily.com

Wyatt Baldwin Helps Promote Local Music Scene

WILLIAMSBURG — There was a time when local Williamsburg musician Wyatt Baldwin was still learning how to perform in front of crowds at open mic nights around the Historic Triangle. He was only 17 when he started going around to different venues in the area playing his guitar and singing...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
carrollspaper.com

Musical ‘Xanadu’ offered Nov. 4, 6, 7

Carroll High School’s latest musical will feature plenty of color and fun, on roller skates. High school students will present the musical “Xanadu” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $6 for students. They...
CARROLL, IA
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa music listings: Nov. 1-7

KALO — 8 p.m. — Maggie's Music Box. Singer/songwriter open mic — 9 p.m. — The Colony. Chris Hyde — 9 p.m. — Margaritaville’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar. The Marriotts Happiest of Hours — 5:30 p.m. — Maggie's Music Box. Ilegal Mezcal presents Honky Tonk Tuesday with Jacob Tovar —...
TULSA, OK
DIY Musician Blog

Music Marketing: Building Your Funnel

If the first thing that you thought when you read funnel was: “You mean the thing that always stops my kitchen drawer from closing?,” we’re with you!. The term “funnel” gets thrown around a lot when we’re talking about marketing. You hear the term a lot when applied to big business, but what does that mean for artists marketing their own music?
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

The Houston Seminar presents Under the Radar: Tracing Houston’s Music History: The Houston Folk Music Archive

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In 1961, the Jester Lounge, the first folk venue in Houston, fostered what began as a celebration of traditional folk music in the city. In only a few years, members of the burgeoning scene like Townes Van Zandt and Jerry Jeff Walker began writing their own songs. They paved the way for subsequent singer-songwriters who merged folk and country music, such as Nanci Griffith, Lyle Lovett, and Lucinda Williams.
HOUSTON, TX
duke.edu

What are Your Career Development Plans for 2022?

With 2021 ending and the pandemic nearing the two-year mark, now is a good time to consider how to make a fresh start in 2022. In January, Working@Duke will produce a series of stories offering advice and inspiration for your professional journey. And to help us do that, we would love to hear what’s worked for you over the past year, as well your professional goals for 2022.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
stevenspoint.news

Music of the Masters slated for Nov. 13

PORTAGE COUNTY – Join the American Suzuki Foundation’s Music of the Masters at 7 p.m., Nov. 13, for an extravaganza of musical entertainment. This is the group’s premier event. This year’s theme is Tunes from Toons (Remember Bugs and the gang?). Last year’s virtual event was such a success that we’re going to reprise the format. There will be live music, a silent auction and more. A donation of any amount gives you access to the online event. Proceeds go to the group’s need-based scholarships program. This year’s event will be entirely virtual.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
riffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Nov. 9

The jangly guitars of The Mother Hips, disjointed motorik beats from Harvey Sutherland, catchy hooks of Young Guv and shredding guitars of Black Label Society make the cut for this week’s best songs. We round out the list of fantastic songs with a new one from Lit, Alfie Templeman and conductor Eric Jacobsen.
MUSIC
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star In Talks With Playboy

Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
WWE
HipHopDX.com

T-Pain Takes Walk Of Shame After His Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Its Soul Taken

T-Pain is using a major hit to his luxury car collection as both a public service announcement and a teachable moment in financial management for his Instagram followers. In a video he posted on IG Wednesday (November 10), T-Pain appears to be involved in a conversation with the tow truck driver tasked with repossessing his custom convertible Rolls Royce Ghost.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy