Festival

Veteran’s Day Tribute – Operation Song Nov

 9 days ago

Veteran’s Day Tribute – Operation Song Nov. 11. A long list of top songwriters will take part in the Veterans...

seattlepi.com

History Channel Veterans Day Special Pays Tribute to American Heroes

“Variety Salute to Service,” hosted by Robin Roberts, will premiere on the History Channel at 9 p.m. ET on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and showcase those whose lives were changed by their military service. The special also features former President George W. Bush speaking about his Presidential Institute’s Military Service Initiative, which helps post 9/11 vets and their families. Additional participants in the program include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Strahan and Bob Woodruff.
FESTIVAL
Nov. 6 Fairhope Veteran’s Day Parade starts at Civic Center

Nov. 6 Fairhope Veteran’s Day Parade starts at Civic Center. Fairhope will pay homage to the nation’s veterans through an annual Veterans Day parade. The parade will be on November 6 at 10 a.m. and will begin and end at the Fairhope Civic Center. The parade provides the public with the opportunity to salute and honor our local veteran community. Leading the parade will be Fairhope’s 2021 Veteran of the Year. More info: 251-929-1466.
FAIRHOPE, AL
informnny.com

Jefferson Community College singers to pay tribute to Veterans on Nov. 8

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Singers from Jefferson Community College will pay tribute to local Veterans this coming Monday. Jefferson Community College’s official choir, Jefferson Singers, has announced that it will present a Veterans Day Tribute on Monday, November 8 ahead of Veterans Day later in the week. According to Jefferson...
WATERTOWN, NY
auburn-reporter.com

Auburn’s 56th annual Veterans Day parade is Nov. 6

Visit the largest Veterans Day parade in Washington and one of the largest in the country on Saturday, Nov. 6, on Main Street in Auburn. Auburn’s 56th annual Veterans Day parade begins at 11 a.m. The Auburn American Legion Post #78 will be hosting a breakfast from 7–9:30 a.m. at the Auburn Senior Activity Center. Plates of pancakes, eggs, ham and juice or coffee will be served for $9 a plate.
AUBURN, WA
cenlanow.com

City of Alexandria to host Veterans Memorial Tribute Service Nov. 11

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — The City of Alexandria will host a Veterans Memorial Tribute Service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in Convention Hall inside Alexandria City Hall, located at 915 Third Street. The public and local veterans are invited to attend the ceremony. “We are grateful for the service...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
greensboro.com

Greensboro native releases new song for Veterans Day

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mark Addison Chandler, who has been singing since he was a kid growing up in Greensboro, will release a new song on Veterans Day that he thinks might be as relevant to veterans as much as it is to him. “This is my way of saying what is...
GREENSBORO, NC
hometownsevier.com

Red Skelton Tribute Theater Offers Free Admittance to Veterans on Nov. 11th

The Red Skelton Tribute Theater is happy to thank Veterans by offering FREE admittance on Veterans Day, November 11th 2021, plus a special rate for those attending the show with them. Seating is very limited and reservations are required so make your reservation today by calling 865-428-8900!
MILITARY
Riverside Press Enterprise

Moreno Valley marks Veterans Day with speeches, song

Moreno Valley officials honored its veterans past and present during a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11. Leaders, residents, law enforcement, military veterans, active-duty service members and their families gathered at the Civic Center Veterans Memorial. Jr. ROTC members from Rancho Verde High School presented the colors and performed a drill ceremony. The Canyon Springs High School choir also performed.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood’s Northwest Veterans Museum open Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

The Northwest Veterans Museum (NWVM) will be open on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Veterans and their families are invited to the museum to be recognized for the service and sacrifices they have made for their country. Admission to the museum is free, but donations are always welcome.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Reflects on Operation Homefront Work on Veterans Day: ‘Let’s All Show Our Gratitude’

Last Sunday, we got our first look at Tim McGraw as James Dutton with a sneak peek at “1883,” a “Yellowstone” spinoff. We are all super excited for the “Yellowstone” prequel as it will debut next month on December 19. McGraw is also very excited for fans to see him and his wife, Faith Hill, work on the show. On Thursday, however, the country music star had members of the United States military on his mind. America is celebrating Veterans Day, a day set aside to honor our servicemen and women who protect the freedoms that we all enjoy. Millions of people are using social media today (Thursday) to show their gratitude to our soldiers. McGraw did the same, taking to social media to share his thankfulness to our nation’s protectors.
MILITARY
The Boot

Roberta Lea’s ‘Uniform’ is a Song You Need to Hear This Veterans Day

If you have a personal connection to someone in the military, talented singer-songwriter Roberta Lea's new song "Uniform" is guaranteed to make you emotional. The song, which Lea independently released on Veterans Day, is an example of expert storytelling inspired by personal life experiences. In a thread posted to her Twitter account, Lea explained the series of events that lead her to penning "Uniform."
MILITARY

Community Policy