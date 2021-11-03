CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Women Songwriters Night Nov. 11 at ‘Bama

Wild Women Songwriters Night at the Flora-Bama Dome Stage, sponsored by Playa del Rio, will start at 6 p.m. and end sometime much later. The show, always one of the festival highlights,...

kfsk.org

Toronto singer songwriter Royal Wood to perform in Petersburg Tuesday night

The Petersburg Arts Council is presenting Canadian singer songwriter Royal Wood Tuesday night at the Wright Auditorium. Wood plays several instruments and will be accompanied by an upright bass player. KFSK’s Angela Denning spoke with the musician and has this story. Royal Wood is a seasoned singer songwriter with eight...
PETERSBURG, AK
NYS Music

Wavves Crashes Into Bowery Ballroom for One Wild Night

Wavves played a killer set for hardcore fans last week (Sunday October 24, 2021) at Bowery Ballroom with support from 95 Bulls and Harmless. A crowded venue moshed, screamed, and raged as each band increased the frenetic energy in the room. 95 Bulls opened up the show with a selection...
ROCK MUSIC
mulletwrapper.net

Writers at Flora-Bama Central Church Nov. 7 & 14

Songwriters will join the Flora-Bama Central Church band and Pastor Rick Long on Nov 7 and Nov. 14 at both the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. under the Flora-Bama big top tent. The Flora-Bama service is proud to bill itself as a “judgement free zone,’’ and guests are always welcomed joyfully. Guest writers include Melissa Joiner, Mark Brook, Denorah Reed and Jerry Sally at 9 am., and Ken Lambert , Bobby Keel and Stephen Lee Vealat 11 a.m. on Nov. 7, and Taylor Craven, Troy Martin, Amanda Pruitt & Justin Wall at 9 a.m., and Mitch Clark, Sean Gasaway, and Mary Sarah at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14.
RELIGION
Mercury News

2 iconic women singer-songwriters headed to Bay Area

Two revered singer-songwriters have Bay Area gigs coming up. Here’s a look. Kristin Hersh: The alt-rock great, whose seminal work with the Throwing Muses in the ’80s influenced countless other bands, is out on the road again. The singer-songwriter-guitarist leads an electric trio, featuring Throwing Muses alum Fred Abong on bass and Rob Ahlers (from Hersh’s other awesome act, 50 Foot Wave) on drums, into the Chapel in San Francisco on Nov. 15. Hersh is supporting 2020’s “Sun Racket,” the latest Muses effort that featured Bernard Georges on bass and David Narcizo on drums. Hopefully Hersh will also mix in such Muses classics as “Mania,” “Ellen West” and “Hazing” as well as plenty of solo tunes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Woman
mulletwrapper.net

Hank Locklin documentary Nov. 7 at ‘Bama

A screening of “Hank Locklin: Country Music’s Timeless Tenor” will be shown in the Flora-Bama Main Room on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Produced by WSRE in Pensacola, the documentary includes footage from Locklin’s first performance as a Grand Ole Opry member on November 12, 1960. A Grand Ole Opry member for 47 years, the Northwest Florida native helped usher in the Nashville Sound that gave country music a more lush feel. Locklin scored one of the biggest hits of the music’s golden era with “Please Help Me, I’m Falling,” which spent a remarkable 14 weeks at No. 1 and 30 weeks in the Top 10 in 1960. His legacy grew overseas, helping to spread country music popularity to Japan, Germany and especially to Ireland, where he was considered an adopted son. A Q&A and music performed by Hank Adam Locklin will follow the film.
PENSACOLA, FL
mulletwrapper.net

Fest raffle drawing Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the ‘Bama

Fest raffle drawing Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the ‘Bama. Festival volunteers will be selling raffle tickets for some amazing items at most of the venues throughout the festival, with the drawing scheduled on the fest’s final day, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Flora-Bama Main Room. You do not have to be present to win.
LIFESTYLE
washburnreview.org

The crowd goes wild at Open Mic Night

Washburn Student Government Association organized the Open Mic Night event as a part of homecoming week 2021 at Washburn A/B, Memorial Union on Tuesday that allowed students to showcase their talents. The Open Mic event was hosted by First-Year Experience Librarian, Stephen Woody. The panel of judges were Joseph Tinsley,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: I'm SOOOOOO Happy Without Kody, Y'all!

Christine Brown is officially on the market. The veteran Sister Wives star surprised a host of followers one week ago when she announced she was leaving her spiritual husband after well more than two decades as a polygamous spouse. We know she was unhappy. But we still didn't know Brown...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: Mary Schmucker In ICU?

Return to Amish fans grew to love Mary Schmucker as if she was their own mentor and grandma. She was always helping the cast achieve their goals and attempted to guide a younger Jeremiah when she could. Now, she may need those kids she helped more than ever. Falling In...
TV & VIDEOS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star In Talks With Playboy

Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
WWE
HollywoodLife

Kesha Climbs A Tree While Wearing Nothing But A Small Piece Of Fabric — Photo

Kesha declared she’s ‘not extra’ in her hilarious caption as she enjoyed some time in the beautiful outdoors!. Kesha, 34, is one with nature! The “Tik Tok” singer stripped down as she went tree climbing in a new post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She covered herself with just a piece of purple floral fabric as she hung from a branch of the large tree, declining to share her location. “I’m not extra, you are,” the singer captioned her post, which has racked up over 40,000 likes.
MUSIC
thesource.com

“I’m Dreamin'” Singer Christopher Williams Reportedly in a Coma

90’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is reportedly in a coma. TheJasmineBrand notes Williams’ cousin, Al B Sure! announced the state of the singer. “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” Al B Sure! wrote on Instagram as the caption for an image of the two. The cause of the coma has not been revealed.
CELEBRITIES
metalinjection

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley's Sister: "I Hope [Paul] Goes To Hell"

I'm guessing Paul Stanley won't be getting a Christmas card from his sister, Julia Eisen, this holiday season, as she has lashed out at the KISS frontman after he allegedly never contacted her about the death of their father. Julia called Stanley “an opportunistic, self-serving bastard” and a “scumbag” who “I hope… goes to Hell” as a result.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Kyle Chrisley Breaks Silence For Special Day

Chrisley Knows Best fans know that Todd’s formerly estranged son, Kyle Chrisley, rarely posts on social media. In fact, after the whirlwind of controversy in his past, Kyle tends to stay out of the spotlight altogether. Yesterday, show fans did a doubletake when a rare post from Kyle popped up in their feed. What made the eldest Chrisley son break his silence?
TV & VIDEOS

