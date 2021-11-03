Wild Women Songwriters Night Nov. 11 at ‘Bama

A screening of “Hank Locklin: Country Music’s Timeless Tenor” will be shown in the Flora-Bama Main Room on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Produced by WSRE in Pensacola, the documentary includes footage from Locklin’s first performance as a Grand Ole Opry member on November 12, 1960. A Grand Ole Opry member for 47 years, the Northwest Florida native helped usher in the Nashville Sound that gave country music a more lush feel. Locklin scored one of the biggest hits of the music’s golden era with “Please Help Me, I’m Falling,” which spent a remarkable 14 weeks at No. 1 and 30 weeks in the Top 10 in 1960. His legacy grew overseas, helping to spread country music popularity to Japan, Germany and especially to Ireland, where he was considered an adopted son. A Q&A and music performed by Hank Adam Locklin will follow the film.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO