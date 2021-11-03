Fest raffle drawing Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the ‘Bama

The Great Lakes Recovery Centers’ Foundation is working in partnership with the West End Health Foundation to raffle off a beautiful, handmade wooden kayak, with all proceeds going to GLRC. The kayak, a Pygmy Pinguino 150 Pro, and included accessories, are valued at $2,000. Tickets are just $10 each and can be purchased at the GLRC Foundation, GLRC Administrative office or any of the GLRC Outpatient Services locations across the UP. Tickets are also available at the West End Health Foundation office. The drawing for the kayak will take place Dec. 9. MI License # R62327. For more information, contact the GLRC Foundation at 906-523-9688 or foundation@greatlakesrecovery.org.

ADVOCACY ・ 14 DAYS AGO