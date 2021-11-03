CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fest raffle drawing Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the ‘Bama

Fest raffle drawing Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the ‘Bama. Festival...

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobtober Fest celebration draws in thousands

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Halloween is one day away, and the city is taking all weekend to celebrate. This afternoon, thousands came out to Mobile's 'Mobtober Fest.'. This was a one-night Halloween celebration for families across Mobile, and it kicked off with a 5k Zombie run. Kids who participated were more...
MOBILE, AL
WVNews

Quilt ready to be raffled

FRIENDSVILLE — Despite the many challenges of 2020, the Friendsville Library Quilters have completed their 17th annual quilt, and will raffle it off to benefit the Friendsville Branch of the Ruth Enlow Library. Dubbed “2020 Flowers of Hope,” this queen-size quilt is a testimony to the perseverance and dedication of...
ADVOCACY
mageenews.com

Band Raffle

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee High School Band is raffling a custom made King Size Bed Frame. Ticket are $5.00 each or $20 for 5 tickets.
SPORTS
Mining Journal

Canoe raffle benefits GLRC

The Great Lakes Recovery Centers’ Foundation is working in partnership with the West End Health Foundation to raffle off a beautiful, handmade wooden kayak, with all proceeds going to GLRC. The kayak, a Pygmy Pinguino 150 Pro, and included accessories, are valued at $2,000. Tickets are just $10 each and can be purchased at the GLRC Foundation, GLRC Administrative office or any of the GLRC Outpatient Services locations across the UP. Tickets are also available at the West End Health Foundation office. The drawing for the kayak will take place Dec. 9. MI License # R62327. For more information, contact the GLRC Foundation at 906-523-9688 or foundation@greatlakesrecovery.org.
ADVOCACY
mulletwrapper.net

Robertsdale’s Nov. 6 Honeybee Fest includes 5K, John Hart Project

Robertsdale’s Nov. 6 Honeybee Fest includes 5K, John Hart Project. The Honeybee Festival returns tod owntown Robertsdale Nov. 6, after being postponed in 2020 due to Hurricane Sally. A fundraiser for the Central Baldwin Education Foundation, the fest includes an 8 a.m. 5K/Fun Run, a chili cook-off, arts & crafts vendors, food trucks, a children’s village, pony rides, bounce houses and games. It will be held at Honeybee Park at 22780 Hwy. 59.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
an17.com

Full Court Fest, season ticket pick-up party, set for Nov. 2

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s and women’s basketball programs will host Full Court Fest and the Season Ticket Pickup Party ahead of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the University Center. Gates for Full Court Fest will open at 6:45 p.m. with the night’s action...
HAMMOND, LA
WSAW

Be Amazing to host Fall Fest on Nov. 7

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Families are invited to Greenheck Fieldhouse on Sunday, Nov. 7 for Fall Fest. Be Amazing, a Wausau area nonprofit will host the free event. The Be Amazing organization has been striving to inspire positive community change throughout all of the Wausau area following a shooting in 2017 that left four people dead.
WAUSAU, WI
cvilleathletics.com

12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS RAFFLE

The Campbellsville High School Athletic Department is conducting their annual 12 Days of Christmas Raffle to benefit the athletic programs at CHS. Cost of one raffle ticket is $50.00 and will include FOUR (4) Pick 3 Numbers on each ticket, so you have FOUR chances each day to win CASH. Purchasers of a ticket are eligible to win more than one time. You may purchase more than one ticket. ONLY 250 TICKETS WILL BE SOLD.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
tching.com

November Tea Raffle

Each month we take great pleasure in introducing you to some of our favorite tea businesses and their wonderful specialty teas. We hope you take time to visit their sites and get to know them and their teas better. Winners will be announced in the Tea Sippers Weekly Digest on December 5.
FOOD & DRINKS
santaynezvalleystar.com

Buellton Fall Fest to delight Nov. 12-14 on Avenue of the Flags

Three-day event to feature music, rides and refreshment. The Buellton Fall Fest, formerly the Solvang Fall Fest, is back: The three-day event will take place right on Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton from Nov. 12-14. This year’s event is expected to be bigger than ever and will feature...
BUELLTON, CA
mulletwrapper.net

Wild Women Songwriters Night Nov. 11 at ‘Bama

Wild Women Songwriters Night at the Flora-Bama Dome Stage, sponsored by Playa del Rio, will start at 6 p.m. and end sometime much later. The show, always one of the festival highlights, will include songs and a skit remembering the late CJ Watson, an honorary Wild Woman who wrote somewhere around 7,000 songs and was part of the first rock band ever to tour China.
MUSIC
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Library Is Putting On A Quilt Raffle

Raising funds is important for libraries to put on programming, and one local library is doing just that. Perry Public Library Director Mary Murphy says they are currently raffling off a quilt which features books on bookshelves. Murphy says there are multiple different prices you can pay for tickets to win the quilt.
PERRY, IA
mtpr.org

Meet MTPR's music hosts, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Have you ever wondered who's on the other end of your radio playing the hand-picked music you tune in for? As part of Public Radio Music Day you can meet some of our program hosts, ask your questions or just say hello. Join us for an online meet & greet...
MUSIC
News-Herald.com

Women United ‘Winterfest Wonderland’ virtual raffle starts Nov. 16

This week, Women United of United Way of Lake County announced it will kick off the first of a two-part “Winterfest Wonderland” virtual raffle on Nov. 16. The fundraiser is being held online for the second year in a row in the lieu of the organization’s annual in-person event to raise donations for Lake County women and girls in need.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
gladstonedispatch.com

Gladstone Shop with a Cop raffle this year

GLADSTONE — Students from four elementary schools in Gladstone — Chapel Hill, Linden West, Meadowbrook and Oakwood Manor — have had the opportunity to Shop with a Gladstone Cop. This program allows underserved children the chance to go on a Christmas shopping spree with a member of the thin blue line.
GLADSTONE, MO
generalaviationnews.com

A Raffle of Hope

Wings4Humanity, a non-profit charity, is raffling off a 1961 Piper Colt as the grand prize in its “Raffle of Hope.”. All proceeds from the raffle will support Wings4Humanity’s “global efforts to better the lives and communities” where the North Carolina charity serves, according to officials. “At Wings4Humanity, we give people...
CHARITIES
WGRZ TV

Festival Fest: Nov. 13 and Nov. 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather continues to get cooler, more indoor events are popping up across Western New York. From meat raffles, to fundraisers, craft shows and pet events, there are tons of fun things to check out this weekend. In this edition of Festival Fest, we're looking at...
BUFFALO, NY

